King Charles III and Queen Camilla during the UK Ministry of Defence and the Royal British Legion’s commemorative event at the British Normandy Memorial to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day on June 06, 2024 in Ver-Sur-Mer, France. Normandy is hosting various events across significant sites such as Pegasus Bridge, Sainte-Mère-Église, and Pointe du Hoc, to officially commemorate the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings that took place on June 6, 1944.
Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Category:
Celebrities
News

King Charles endures fresh humiliation as protesters deface his new portrait, and Queen Camilla is to blame

That's gotta sting.
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
|
Published: Jun 11, 2024 12:27 pm

We knew that portrait would come back to bite King Charles some day, but even so we didn’t expect it to happen quite like this.

Recommended Videos

Charles III got the world talking this past May with the reveal of a new Royal portrait — the first commissioned since he became king — that seemed to depict him sitting on the throne of hell rather than the throne of England. As painted by artist Jonathan Yeo, the — let’s say — striking piece seemed to give the King a full Viggo the Carpathian makeover, with the painting appearing so nightmarish, so possessed by evil, I’m surprised the Ghostbusters haven’t opened up a London branch.

So, arguably, the protesters that decided to spruce up the painting by adding some Aardman flavor to it probably did the world a favor.

On June 11, animal rights protesters stormed the Philip Mould Gallery in London and covered the King’s portrait with an image of Wallace, everyone’s favorite Plasticine cheese-aphile, from Wallace & Gromit. The two protesters, from the Animal Rising group, added a speech bubble reading, “No cheese, Gromit. Look at all the cruelty in RSPCA farms!”

The RSPCA is said to be “shocked by this vandalism” and has blasted it as a distraction from the organization’s efforts to help animals.

“We remain confident that our RSPCA Assured scheme is the best way to help farmed animals right now, while campaigning to change their lives in the future,” said a spokeswoman in a statement to the BBC.

(Un)Fortunately, no damage has been done to the painting, as assured to the public by the gallery. Likewise, Animal Rising has confirmed its supporters and activists use water to stick their posters to the glass protecting artwork such as this, so the King of Hell portrait remains entirely untouched. The Philip Mound gallery has stated that the whole incident was taken care of very speedily, without the need for the police.

But why Wallace and Gromit? Daniel Juniper, one of the two protesters involved, revealed the thinking behind the attention-grabbing act while speaking to the press:

“With King Charles being such a big fan of Wallace and Gromit, we couldn’t think of a better way to draw his attention,” said Juniper.

Yes, it looks like Queen Camilla is to blame for this defacing of her husband’s face, albeit indirectly. Back in 2012, Camilla revealed that King Charles is a huge fan of the Aardman animated characters, claiming that the duo — due to star in a new short film, titled Vengeance Most Fowl, this Christmas — were his “favorite people in the world.”

Let’s hope this whole endeavor hasn’t soured the King’s adoration of Aardman and he’ll still be able to stick on The Curse of the Were-Rabbit to cheer himself up next time there’s another Royal debacle (i.e. tomorrow).

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article Tucker Carlson Live Tour 2024: How to get tickets to see Tuckerdumb and Taylordumber be idiots in person
Tucker Carlson and Marjorie Taylor Greene
Tucker Carlson and Marjorie Taylor Greene
Tucker Carlson and Marjorie Taylor Greene
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Politics
Politics
Tucker Carlson Live Tour 2024: How to get tickets to see Tuckerdumb and Taylordumber be idiots in person
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Jun 11, 2024
Read Article ‘The honeymoon period is coming to an end’: Is Prince Harry about to reverse his Royal exit because he misses life before Meghan Markle?
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
‘The honeymoon period is coming to an end’: Is Prince Harry about to reverse his Royal exit because he misses life before Meghan Markle?
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 11, 2024
Read Article Natalie Portman is very relatable as she shows ‘gratitude’ to her friends on her first birthday since divorce
Natalie Portman as Jane Foster in Thor
Natalie Portman as Jane Foster in Thor
Natalie Portman as Jane Foster in Thor
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Natalie Portman is very relatable as she shows ‘gratitude’ to her friends on her first birthday since divorce
Monica Coman Monica Coman Jun 10, 2024
Read Article Is Eileen Davidson leaving ‘The Young and the Restless’?
Eileen Davidson as Ashley Abbott on The Young and the Restless
Eileen Davidson as Ashley Abbott on The Young and the Restless
Eileen Davidson as Ashley Abbott on The Young and the Restless
Category: TV
TV
Celebrities
Celebrities
Is Eileen Davidson leaving ‘The Young and the Restless’?
Aya Tsintziras Aya Tsintziras Jun 10, 2024
Read Article ‘Most disappointed Swiftie’: Donald Trump calls Taylor Swift ‘unusually beautiful’ but draws the line at her being a ‘liberal’
Taylor Swift performing during the 2024 Eras Tour.
Taylor Swift performing during the 2024 Eras Tour.
Taylor Swift performing during the 2024 Eras Tour.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Politics
Politics
‘Most disappointed Swiftie’: Donald Trump calls Taylor Swift ‘unusually beautiful’ but draws the line at her being a ‘liberal’
Monica Coman Monica Coman Jun 10, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Tucker Carlson Live Tour 2024: How to get tickets to see Tuckerdumb and Taylordumber be idiots in person
Tucker Carlson and Marjorie Taylor Greene
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Politics
Politics
Tucker Carlson Live Tour 2024: How to get tickets to see Tuckerdumb and Taylordumber be idiots in person
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Jun 11, 2024
Read Article ‘The honeymoon period is coming to an end’: Is Prince Harry about to reverse his Royal exit because he misses life before Meghan Markle?
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
‘The honeymoon period is coming to an end’: Is Prince Harry about to reverse his Royal exit because he misses life before Meghan Markle?
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 11, 2024
Read Article Natalie Portman is very relatable as she shows ‘gratitude’ to her friends on her first birthday since divorce
Natalie Portman as Jane Foster in Thor
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Natalie Portman is very relatable as she shows ‘gratitude’ to her friends on her first birthday since divorce
Monica Coman Monica Coman Jun 10, 2024
Read Article Is Eileen Davidson leaving ‘The Young and the Restless’?
Eileen Davidson as Ashley Abbott on The Young and the Restless
Category: TV
TV
Celebrities
Celebrities
Is Eileen Davidson leaving ‘The Young and the Restless’?
Aya Tsintziras Aya Tsintziras Jun 10, 2024
Read Article ‘Most disappointed Swiftie’: Donald Trump calls Taylor Swift ‘unusually beautiful’ but draws the line at her being a ‘liberal’
Taylor Swift performing during the 2024 Eras Tour.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Politics
Politics
‘Most disappointed Swiftie’: Donald Trump calls Taylor Swift ‘unusually beautiful’ but draws the line at her being a ‘liberal’
Monica Coman Monica Coman Jun 10, 2024
Author
Christian Bone
Christian Bone is a Staff Writer/Editor at We Got This Covered and has been cluttering up the internet with his thoughts on movies and TV for over a decade, ever since graduating with a Creative Writing degree from the University of Winchester. As Marvel Beat Leader, he can usually be found writing about the MCU and yet, if you asked him, he'd probably say his favorite superhero film is 'The Incredibles.'