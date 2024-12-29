Christmas in Sandringham teases another royal wedding after Meghan Markle broke long-held tradition

Should we be anticipating another royal wedding next year? Fans think so after Samuel Chatto was spotted with his girlfriend Eleanor Ekserdjian at the Christmas walk in Sandringham, seemingly following in the footsteps of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who appeared at the annual gathering a year before they got married.

This isn’t the first time that the 28-year-old grandson of Princess Margaret joined the Royals for the Christmas service at St. Mary Magdalene Church. However, he attracted particular interest this year for bringing along his non-royal and fellow artist girlfriend.

The pair was seen walking alongside each other behind his parents, Lady Sarah and Daniel Chatto. Both were pictured in a cheery mood as they made their way to church. Samuel looked cozy in a charcoal and beige merino wool Highgrove Heritage Scarf that King Charles III gifted to all his close relatives for Christmas last year.

Harry and Meghan were one of the few couples to join Sandringham Christmas celebrations before marriage

Non-married royal partners have typically not been permitted to join Christmas with the Royals in Sandringham. Kate Middleton and Mike Tindall had to wait until after their weddings to get an invitation. But the late Queen Elizabeth II broke this long-held tradition when she allowed Prince Harry to bring his then-girlfriend Meghan Markle in 2017. They got married a year after in May, and that same year in December marked the last time they spent the festive season in the U.K.

King Charles III followed his mother’s lead this year by allowing Samuel, who is 29th in line to the throne, to bring his girlfriend. Eleanor’s presence has since sparked speculation that the pair could be taking their relationship to the next level after having dated since 2021. They could be following in Harry and Meghan’s footsteps following their debut together in Sandringham.

Did monarchy fans get a royal wedding under the Christmas tree?

Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for The National Gallery

An “observer of the Windsors” told the Daily Mail‘s Richard Eden that “this is a clear sign that there will be a royal wedding in the new year.” Meanwhile, over at X the speculation continues, and one user excitedly wrote: “BREAKING: I can confirm that’s Miss Eleanor!!! Sam Chatto brought his gf to Xmas!!! So we are having a royal wedding next year. WE ARE HAVING A ROYAL WEDDING!!!!!” A second claimed: “Must be very serious to get a Sandringham invite!”

Royal blogger and writer Gertrude Daly of Gert’s Royals chimed in: “I wouldn’t be surprised if the two aren’t secretly engaged, as we don’t normally see girlfriends invited to Christmas.” When it was suggested that Charles isn’t as strict as his mother, the user explained that it’s not “so much about there being a strict rule imposed by the monarch.” A person would have to be in a very serious relationship with a Royal to skip Christmas with their own family and spend it with members of the Royal Family.

Not just with his immediate family, but with the Monarch and senior royals in what is a pretty intimate holiday celebration and then to make a very public appearance with the Royal Family. That is a very big step. I don’t see a Royal subjecting their significant other to all that unless they were sure they would be joining the family.”

It seems Samuel’s parents have also pretty much accepted Eleanor to the family. She was spotted looking very comfortable and chatty when she joined them at Queen Camilla’s reading room festival in June this year.

Still, whether there will be a royal wedding for Samuel and Eleanor next year remains unclear. Fans will just have to wait for an official announcement from the Royals.

