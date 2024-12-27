Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal Christmas snub confirms what they already knew deep down

Christmas has always been the royal family‘s time to put tradition on full display. From their highly-publicized stroll to the Christmas Day church service at Sandringham to the King’s nationally televised message, it’s a glittering reminder of duty and decorum. But for this year’s holiday festivities, just as in previous years, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren’t involved and they’re fully aware of why.

Recommended Videos

When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down as senior royals in Jan. 2020, a major shift in their roles within the royal family immediately took place. Though they kept their titles, they no longer have direct involvement with the royal family’s charities and engagements. Additionally, their big move to California dramatically changed their relationship with the other royals.

Thus, this Christmastime, when the royals traditionally assemble at Sandringham for the holiday celebrations, Prince Harry and Markle will remain in their Montecito bubble, along with their children — Archie, five, and Lilibet, three. Markle’s mom, Doria Ragland, is the sole guest for the family of four.

SussexSquadPerennial@SussexsquadP

Their Royal Highnesses, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry & Meghan, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Merry Christmas 2024🎄



PHOTO 2021 2024

BEAUTIFUL FAMILY pic.twitter.com/6tYpEqhyMf — DORAJEANBEAR (@DORAJEANBEAR) December 16, 2024

“Harry and Meghan have chosen a life separate from the rest of the royal family, and as time goes by, I think Harry becomes more and more set on making a happy, settled life in California with his wife and children,” former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond recently told the Mirror of the royal couple’s holiday arrangements.

Prince Harry used to enjoy the Christmas holidays at Sandringham, complete with the Boxing Day hunts, party games, and exchange gifts. But this year, an invitation was not sent to him and his wife of six years. However, the royal couple knew deep down why they got snubbed from the royal family’s Yuletide gathering. After everything they did that tainted the monarchy’s reputation — the pair’s interview with Oprah and Prince Harry’s memoir — it’s a given they would not be welcome to the festivities even if King Charles would want them to be there.

Here are the key moments from THAT Prince Harry and Meghan Markle interview with Oprah. pic.twitter.com/6ne4AGCxja — HuffPost (@HuffPost) March 8, 2021

“Back at Sandringham, it will have been the traditional Christmas UK style that Harry knows so well. King Charles would have loved the opportunity to see his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet, but he knew inviting Harry and Meghan would have been awkward for the rest of the family. So, there was no official invitation,” royal biographer Ingrid Seward told the Mirror.

It’s also evident that King Charles has taken measures to spare the kingdom from speculations by breaking away from tradition and staging his Christmas message from Fitzrovia Chapel in London instead of Buckingham Palace. The palace is home to carefully curated portraits of the royal family members, and broadcasting his message from there could turn everyone’s attention to the photos, which may no longer include Prince Harry and Markle.

“I think the choice of the chapel was specifically to relate the King’s message to his gratitude for all that the health service does. But obviously, it was convenient that it avoided analysis of any photos in the background,” Bond said.

Despite not being invited to the Sandringham festivities, Markle has reportedly made sure that her family will have a meaningful Christmas celebration as a unit. She previously teased her “pretty low-key” holiday plans, such as sharing a hearty meal, playing games, and singing along with a guitar. Though not as grand as the royal family’s, it’s going to be special and, hopefully, has passed peacefully.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy