Meghan Markle teases ‘pretty low-key’ but ‘fun’ Thanksgiving party with Prince Harry, kids

Meghan Markle has offered a glimpse into how she and Prince Harry plan to celebrate Thanksgiving this year, sharing details about their festive traditions and a surprising past guest at their table.

In an interview with Marie Claire published Friday, the Duchess of Sussex, 43, described their holiday celebrations as “pretty low-key,” but emphasized the joy and connection they prioritize as a family. Markle also pointed out how much she treasures the proximity to her mother, Doria Ragland, especially during the holidays.

The Sussexes’ lavish $14 million Montecito, California, home — where they settled after stepping down as senior members of the British Royal Family in 2020 — has become the heart of their family life. Ragland, based in Los Angeles, is a regular presence at their celebrations and reportedly has her own guesthouse on the property.

Meghan shared that the Sussexes’ Thanksgiving is “low-key,” spent with close family, and making sure there’s room for friends without family nearby. She also expressed excitement for the holidays, seeing the magic through Archie and Lilibet’s eyes. #MeghanMarkle pic.twitter.com/kLlYcLC4uA — Rebecca 🤎 (@rebecca_sussex) November 22, 2024

The Duchess, who shares two children with Prince Harry — Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3 — explained that creating meaningful traditions is central to their holiday experience at home, especially now that Thanksgiving is just around the corner.

“Like any other family, you spend time having a great meal and then what do you do? Play games, all the same stuff, someone brings a guitar — fun,” she said. “Every single holiday is a new adventure.”

Markle also revealed her dedication to crafting a sense of magic for her children, including “great recipes” and whimsical touches like leaving “carrots for the reindeer” at Christmas. These moments, she said, are part of building traditions her children will cherish as they grow.

While the Sussexes’ holiday celebrations are generally intimate, Markle shared that their Thanksgiving table has previously welcomed notable guests. She revealed that feminist icon Gloria Steinem once joined their celebration, noting the importance of making space for friends who may not have family nearby.

“Like many of us, I think you always make sure there’s room at the table for your friends who don’t have family, which is really key,” she said.

This year, Prince Harry’s family is expected to stay stateside for the holidays, despite receiving an invitation from Princess Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, to spend Christmas at Althorp in England. According to Express, the invitation remains open, though the couple reportedly has no plans to accept it. Instead, they are preparing for a cozy holiday season in Montecito with Ragland joining them once again.

Once again, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle release their family Christmas card through a charity, this time it’s @TeamRubicon 👏🏾 Such a beautiful photograph of the Sussexes.



Archie’s hair! Lilibet’s big smile!! So freaking cute!!! 🥺 pic.twitter.com/7viWsfAr6Y — Nọ́lá Thee Journalist (@NolaMarianna) December 23, 2021

Meanwhile, sources suggest that this year’s festivities may hold extra significance for the Sussexes as they face potential uncertainty about their future in the U.S. A recent report claimed that the family is making the most of what they fear could be their final Christmas in their Montecito home due to political concerns.

“This could be their last Christmas at home, so they will spend it together this year to make it extra special,” an insider was quoted as saying in the report. “Meghan’s mum Doria will join them at home in Montecito and they’ll ensure the children have a joyful day, despite not being around extended family.”

The revelation that they are spending the holidays in the U.S. comes amid reports claiming Prince Harry and Markle’s relationship with the Royal Family remains strained. They were reportedly excluded from this year’s royal Christmas gathering at Sandringham, which has become an annual tradition for the monarchy.

