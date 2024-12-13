Prince Harry gets the worst kind of Christmas present as he faces an embarrassing blow for the second year in a row

Prince Harry isn’t having the best start to his Christmas season after it turns out he’s the recipient of an embarrassing accolade. Not only that, but this marks the second consecutive year he’s broken this particular record. I’ll give you a hint, it’s to do with his book.

The Duke of Sussex’s memoir, Spare, has generated no end of discussion since it premiered on shelves just shy of two years ago in January 2023, which isn’t surprising seeing as it contains a parade of eyebrow-raising anecdotes about the Royal Family, who typically don’t like such things getting out. Alternatively, if you want to know how Harry and Meghan used to hook up in hotel rooms or how a Scottish seal spirit helped them get pregnant, the book’s got you covered there, too.

The hardback book launch in 2023 went off like gangbusters, becoming an international bestseller. 18-months later, Spare finally made it into paperback this fall, but it massively failed to find the same kind of success. Mostly because Harry elected not to insert any bonus material or new chapters, which was interpreted by most as a sign of good will to the Royals, amid what has been an unexpectedly trying year.

Even so, Spare‘s paperback release has still helped Harry secure this humiliating honor, even if he might’ve wished otherwise.

Harry’s book Spare goes from fastest-selling book ever to most traded two times over

To give you a flavor of the magnitude of Spare upon its release, it stands as the fastest-selling non-fiction book of all time. On the day it came it, it sold 1.4 million copies in the U.S. alone. Unfortunately, once folks read it, it looks like they weren’t keen to read it again or even keep it on their shelves. Spare has been declared the most traded-in non-fiction book of 2024… Just as it was in 2023.

“For the second year running, Prince Harry’s Spare is the most traded-in biography of 2024,” said a spokesperson for the second-hand book website We Buy Books (via Express.co.uk).” This year we purchased a total of 567 copies.” In fact, We Buy Books has so many copies of Spare on its hands that a visit to its site confirms it’s no longer accepting any further editions of the item.

But, hey, this is a real glass half-empty/half-full situation. Yes, Spare has proven to be a highly disposable read for both those who bought it the first time around and those who waited for the paperback, but on the other hand, they still bought it. Spare was such a moneymaker that rumors continually swirl about a sequel. Alternatively, if Harry’s attempting to play nicer with his family from now on, as does seem to be the case, then it’s possible Meghan might have her own go at the autobiography game. Prince William also has the opportunity to do the funniest, most savage thing if he decides to tell his own story and then calls it Heir.

