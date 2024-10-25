‘The world is talking about Harry again’: Prince Harry applauded for ‘savvy strategy’ that’s allowed him to upstage the Royal Family once more

Prince Harry is back in the public eye once more after the release of the paperback edition of his memoir Spare.

In a move that’s receiving praise from PR experts the duke has been thrust into the limelight once more as his controversial book is causing waves. Even the release date has caused royal drama with experts suggesting that the prince may have intentionally chosen the date in an effort to upstage his father who is currently touring Samoa. Of course, nobody’s talking about King Charles right now, so if that really was Harry’s plan I suppose it worked.

Spare is a hugely popular yet controversial book

Photo by Brian Otieno/Getty Images for Sentebale

The book certainly upset many members of the Royal Family as royal secrets were spilled and certain figures in the family were painted in a negative light. Stories about Kate and William sabotaging Harry and Meghan’s big day, or how William assaulted his little brother. Yeah, there’s some pretty dramatic royal tea in this book so it’s no wonder Harry’s family have been blanking him ever since.

The book sold a record-breaking 3.2 million copies in its first week on sale according to the publisher, Penguin Randomhouse. Clearly there is interest there so you’d expect a paperback edition to do numbers. This new release was a smart move and a sure-fire way to get people talking about the Sussexes again.

It’s a genius marketing strategy

Image via @sussexroyal/Instagram

Speaking to Express.co.uk, PR expert Riley Gardiner called it a “savvy strategy.” He praised the move saying it would “spark renewed interest and reach readers who may have opted for a more affordable option over the hardback.” Many believe that the release date intentionally collides with King Charles’ business in Samoa, although Riley insists that “the typical year-and-a-half gap between the hardback and paperback editions is a common practice.”

According to Riley the re-release will ensure that the book’s contents stay in the public consciousness. This not only keeps Harry and Meghan relevant but also maximizes profits.

“The success of a book’s marketing hinges on keeping its narrative alive in public discussions. Reintroducing Spare means all those conversations we had about its content when it first came out are going to be revived and the world will be talking about Harry yet again.”

It seems whenever Harry and Meghan are on the edge of falling into obscurity they always do something that puts them right back in the spotlight, and yet this doesn’t line up with Harry’s supposed hatred for attention from the press. So what is it? Do the Sussexes want a quiet life or do they live for the drama and the attention?

Either way, the paperback edition will no doubt bring old wounds back to the surface as people go back over the contents of Spare with fresh eyes. All this comes just as rumors began swirling about some sort of royal reconciliation, but now? Who knows. This book has driven a wedge between the family ever since it was first released.

