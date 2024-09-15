‘He’s got a war’: Prince Harry’s ‘grumpy look’ in photos has nothing do with Meghan Markle or their marriage

Prince Harry is sure to pose for a photo or two as he celebrates his milestone 40th birthday but given his visible discomfort with taking photos in the past, it’s unclear how much he enjoys that pastime. As a part of the royal family, Harry’s certainly been in uncomfortable situations before, and for someone who’s been accused of angrily craving admiration and attention, he doesn’t look too happy when the spotlight does shine on him.

As anyone who keeps up with the Royals knows, looks can be (and more than often are) deceiving. And according to one royal commentator, Harry’s perceived grumpiness has nothing to do with how content he is with his life. While many claim potential marriage problems with wife Meghan Markle are to blame for Harry’s gloomy demeanor, royal expert Ingrid Seward believes the reason is far simpler.

In an interview with the Sun, Seward stressed that Harry looks unhappy in photographs because “he hates being photographed, and of course, we know he’s got a war with all of us media.” Harry has a conflicted relationship with the media given that a car chase with aggressive paparazzi resulted in his mother’s death. Harry’s been vulnerable about his feelings in his book Spare and based on what we know, it’s possible he’s just uncomfortable with the press in general.

“I don’t think it’s very plausible [for Harry to return to how things were]. I really, truly believe Harry is happy… I do think Harry is happy and I don’t think for one moment that he wants to come back here (to the UK). I think he wants to be able to visit but that depends on the security and that’s another story.”

Seward believes Harry is happy with his life in California and has no plans to return to the U.K. sans a family visit or two. As he celebrates his 40th birthday, his life going forward will look vastly different than the decades before it. His birthday party in the U.S. will likely only take place with friends he’s made in the past four years and won’t feature his longtime friends and family but Seward finds Harry’s attitude “admirable.” “He’s moved on with his life, he hasn’t just sat and moaned here,” she said while recognizing there’s a “tinge of sadness” that his family won’t be attending his birthday bash.

As someone not remotely involved in the inner-workings of royal family drama, I do agree it’s sad to see a family rift as wide as this. From what the Royals have publicly shared, it will be difficult to mend as tensions run deep on both sides. Hopefully Prince Harry and William can put their differences aside before the next milestone birthday comes around.

