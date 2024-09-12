‘Very quickly it became Meghan vs. Kate’: Prince Harry holds nothing back in candid comments as he reveals who’s to blame for Royal split

Prince Harry is fast approaching his 40th birthday, and it’s fair to say his life probably didn’t go the way he thought it would when he was 30. While he’s no doubt thankful for his wife, Meghan Markle, and two children, the bitter feud with his brother, Prince William, and estrangement from his father, King Charles, is likely something he could’ve done without.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are often labelled as the ones to blame for the infamous Royal family feud that’s ended with Harry and Meghan living on the other side of the world from their relatives, but clearly the Californian couple themselves don’t see it that way. In resurfaced interview footage, Harry makes clear exactly who he blames for the split that sent he and Meghan packing back in 2020. I’ll give you one guess who it is.

Prince Harry says he hoped Meghan would bring Royals closer together, but he was so wrong

A clip from a tell-all interview Harry held with ITV journalist Tom Bradbury in 2023 is recirculating online, with the duke’s honest comments about the deterioration of his friendship with his big brother earning fresh attention. According to Harry, he had high hopes that his marriage to Meghan would only fix the wrinkles in their relationship, but in fact the differences between his choice of bride and his brother’s wife, Kate Middleton, only made things worse.

“I thought the four of us would bring me and William closer together. We could go out and do work together,” Harry opened up. “I always hoped that the four of us would get on, but very quickly it became Meghan versus Kate.”

The prince told Bradbury that, while this was “partly the press’ fault,” he also blamed William and Princess Catherine for the way they treated Meghan. “And some of the things that my brother and sister-in-law, some of the way that they were acting and behaving…” hinted Harry. When Bradbury pressed him on what “things” specifically, the duke offered a loaded statement before concluding the subject.

“American actress, divorced, biracial,” Harry said, describing his wife. “There’s all different parts to that and what that can mean.”

Harry and Meghan have long discussed how the latter’s race and outsider status to English high society caused a lot of clashes between the couple and the Royals, including some jawdropping comments from King Charles about the skin tone of his grandchildren. Likewise, we know Meghan and Kate engaged in some spats that left either or both of them in tears in the run-up to the Sussexes’ wedding. And Harry’s book Spare details the shocking time when William physically assaulted his brother.

For anyone wishing for Harry to dish some fresh dirt, however, they may be left disappointed for the moment. The upcoming paperback release of Spare won’t contain any new material, which has led to rumors Harry could be looking to stage a surprise Royal comeback.

