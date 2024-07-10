Kate Middleton allegedly left in ‘tears’ over Meghan Markle’s ‘cruel’ words about Princess Charlotte as old wounds reopen

Prince William and Prince Harry’s family feud tends to grab most of the attention, but let’s not overlook the fact that Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have had their own Royal rumble brewing for the past few years.

Seeing as Meghan has yet to pen a tell-all memoir like her husband, we don’t have as full a picture of what went down between the Duchess of Sussex and the Princess of Wales prior to Harry and Meghan’s split from the Royal family, but rumored intel gives us a flavor of just why the pair don’t get on.

And, if you believe all you read, the final straw came when Meghan had some “cruel” words to say about Kate’s daughter, Princess Charlotte.

Why did Meghan Markle say about Princess Charlotte in the run-up to her wedding to Prince Harry?

Photo by Ben STANSALL – WPA Pool/Getty Images

In the lead-up to Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle back in 2018, stories started circulating of a falling out between Princess Catherine and Meghan amid the tension and stress of the incoming nuptials.

Initially, it was reported that Meghan had made Kate cry, but it then became clear that it was actually the other way around. In Harry and Meghan’s famous interview with Oprah Winfrey, the latter admitted that she and Kate had had a spat prior to her wedding and it had left her in tears.

“A few days before the wedding, she was upset about something pertaining — yes, the issue was correct — about flower girl dresses, and it made me cry, and it really hurt my feelings,” Meghan stated. That said, she made sure to stress that Kate “owned it, and she apologized. And she bought me flowers.”

This apparently wasn’t the only incident that saw the two shed tears, however, as new information claims that those initial reports were correct and Meghan made Kate cry in another argument during this period. As Royal expert Tom Bower writes in his (ostentatiously titled) book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War between the Windsors (via Express), Kate was reduced to “tears” when Meghan used “cruel” words as she “compared Princess Charlotte unfavorably to her best friend Jessica Mulroney’s daughter.”

Bower claims that, throughout the wedding preparation, Kate was “tired” from recently giving birth to youngest child, Prince Louis, and so was “too fatigued” to deal with Meghan’s lack of “compromise” over various wedding decisions. For instance, Meghan was determined for the bridesmaids not to wear tights, despite Royal protocol dictating that they should. They likewise disagreed over the hem of Charlotte’s dress which Kate “felt was too short and anyway did not fit.”

When speaking to Oprah about her arguments with Kate over her wedding, Meghan admitted that she didn’t appreciate Kate not being “supportive” of her, although she was grateful that Kate later said sorry.

“I thought, in the context of everything else that was going on in those days leading to the wedding, that it didn’t make sense to not be just doing whatever everyone else was doing, which was trying to be supportive, knowing what was going on with my dad and whatnot,” Meghan opined. “It wasn’t a confrontation, and I actually think it’s… I don’t think it’s fair to her to get into the details of that, because she apologized.”

An apology may have been extended, but it seems Kate and Meghan were never destined to be best pals.

