What made Kate Middleton hate Meghan Markle? The one ‘difficult day’ and Prince William’s need to handle it with ‘finesse’

In recent years, the relationship between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle has been one of the buzziest aspects of the Royals universe. While her feud has been brewing for a long time, one “difficult day” may have strained their bond beyond repair.

Recommended Videos

As the wives of Prince William and Prince Harry, respectively, Kate and Meghan have found themselves at the center of intense media scrutiny and speculation about a supposed feud. When Meghan entered the royal fold, comparisons between her and Kate became inevitable. The media eagerly pitted the two women against each other, analyzing everything from their fashion choices to their public demeanor. However, a more complex dynamic was at play beneath the surface of these superficial comparisons.

The “difficult day” that changed everything

One pivotal moment that crystallized tensions between Kate and Meghan occurred during a particularly challenging time for the royal family. In September 2022, as Queen Elizabeth II’s health rapidly declined, the royals rushed to be by her side at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. However, not everyone made the journey. Reports quickly emerged that Kate remained in Windsor with her children, while Meghan was initially expected to accompany Prince Harry to Balmoral.

According to Royal author Robert Jobson, King Charles didn’t want Megan to come to Balmoral. So, he asked Kate to stay behind. Why? As Jobson told The Daily Telegraph Australia (via Business Insider), “Privately, he wanted to say Meghan was not welcome, but he couldn’t say that to Harry, so he personally intervened and asked Kate to stay back so that it was fairer on Meghan.” A decision that made Kate’s “resentment” for her sister-in-law grow.

Now, editor of Majesty magazine, Ingrid Seward, has confirmed to The Mirror that Meghan was indeed not wanted in Balmoral. While one reason for Kate’s absence was the fact that their schools had started and someone needed to stay with them, another is the drama that would have flooded the corridors of the palace had Meghan set foot inside it.

“There was also the problem with Prince Harry whose wife Meghan felt if Kate was at the Queen’s Balmoral home she should be allowed there too. William handled the whole difficult day with finesse.”

The ambiguous phrasing either means that it was Prince William and not Charles who instructed Kate to stay behind to avoid Meghan’s arrival or the decision was taken just so William could handle the tough proceeding with the above-mentioned “finesse.” In either scenario, it seems like the future king played the prime role in further deepening the alleged cracks in Kate and Meghan’s relationship.

Do Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle really hate each other?

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's relationship never quite developed pic.twitter.com/xUZMBMEGkz — Cambridgeshire Live (@Cambslive) December 10, 2023

While it’s tempting to reduce the relationship between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to tabloid fodder, the reality is far more nuanced. Both women have faced immense pressure in their roles as royal wives, albeit in different ways. Kate, groomed for her position since her university days, has been praised for her adherence to royal protocol and tradition. Meghan, on the other hand, entered the royal family as an outsider – an American actress with a successful career and outspoken views on social issues.

The media’s treatment of the two duchesses has often reflected these differences, with Meghan frequently subjected to harsher criticism. This disparity in treatment likely contributed to the tensions between the two women and their respective households. It’s worth noting that much of what we know about Kate and Meghan’s relationship comes filtered through the lens of media speculation and anonymous sources. The true nature of their interactions and feelings towards one another remains largely private.

As the Royals evolve and adapt to changing times, the dynamics between its members will undoubtedly shift. While the “difficult day” surrounding Queen Elizabeth’s passing may have exacerbated existing tensions, time and distance may eventually heal some of the reported rifts between Kate and Meghan.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy