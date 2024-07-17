Prince Harry forced to hide under the covers when he and Meghan Markle get caught in the middle of a hotel room hook-up

One word you probably wouldn’t use to describe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is private. After all, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have got in endless trouble with the Royal family for being far too public, and sharing the palace’s dirty secrets with the media. Even so, there was once a time when the couple wanted to keep their romance under lock and key, and went to extreme lengths to do so.

As we know from the time Meghan almost blew the whole shebang on social media, the future Mr. and Mrs. Sussex started dating back in 2016 and were initially keen to ensure their relationship didn’t make the papers. In his memoir Spare, Harry recalled one awkward yet hilarious occasion when what can only be described as a Royal version of a hotel hook-up was rudely interrupted, forcing him to take evasive measures.

Harry and Meghan had a close call during an intimate moment that could’ve wrecked their relationship

In his book (via Express) the prince explains that early on in their relationship timeline, Harry and Meghan hadn’t seen each other for two months when the latter returned to London. Operating under cloak and dagger, a friend of Meghan’s helped sneak Harry into Soho House, where Meghan was staying, and into her room. However, their secluded rendezvous was interrupted by a staff member knocked the door offering room service.

In what sounds like a classic farcical scene, Meghan scrambled to hide Harry, recommending that he disappear into the bathroom. However, in the spur of the moment, Harry decided that staying under the covers was his “preferred hiding place.” Unfortunately for him, Meghan’s conversation with the staff member lasted longer than he had been anticipating, so he began to “run out of air” in what he dubbed his “duvet cave” as he did his best impression of a mattress.

Luckily for the pair, Harry was ultimately able to hold his breath long enough for Meghan to shoo the staff member away. The couple eventually announced their relationship to the world on their own terms in late October 2016. Of course, this wasn’t the last time Harry’s breathing caused a fuss, though, thanks to Serena Williams’ brutal crack about the Sussexes at the ESPY Awards.

See, stuff like this is probably why The Crown had to end before it reached the Harry and Meghan era. And why the Royals are dreading Harry writing Spare 2.

