Prince Harry given ‘brutal one-word nickname’ by Prince William as he faces ‘absolute ban’ that will change the fate of his and Meghan Markle’s children

No siblings are immune from a bit of in-fighting and name-calling, but when you’re Prince Harry and Prince William the brotherly squabbling is magnified onto a global stage. We all know just how sour the relationship between King Charles’ sons has grown in recent years, and their ice-cold feud isn’t about to thaw in the near future — and perhaps never will, according to new claims.

Windsors expert Hilary Fordwich has stated that William has in fact placed an “absolute ban” on a potential Royal reconciliation for Harry, and by extension, Meghan Markle. “It is widely known within the family that Prince William has laid down an absolute ban on Harry returning in any way, shape or form into his former royal family fold,” Fordwich said to Fox News Digital.

That said, Fordwich admitted that the boys’ father isn’t quite so unforgiving. “If anyone will relent, it would be King Charles III, whom, of course, Prince William won’t challenge, who still misses his ‘darling boy’ and would like to see more of Prince Harry,” Fordwich claimed. This lines up with what else we’ve been hearing of late, that the king might be in “discussions” with Harry to visit his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in California this summer, something William is not in support of.

It sounds like Harry should make the most of trying to talk his father around while he can, as it seems William holds the power to determine the fate of both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their children.

Prince William’s nickname for Harry indicates he’s never going to relent on letting the Sussexes back into the Royal fold

Photo by Emilio Morenatti – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Fordwich’s claims are only the latest intel suggesting William’s animosity towards his wayward brother is never going to let up. As per Omid Scobie (via Express), author of Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival, “absolutely nothing has changed” in terms of the Prince of Wales’ attitude towards Harry.

That’s exemplified by William’s “brutal one-word nickname” for his brother that he uses in private. According to Scobie, “I was talking to a source quite early on in the process, and they called Harry a ‘defector’ and said that was William’s view.” He went on to explain how it’s Harry’s “defection” from the viewpoint that they both once shared that cuts his older sibling so deeply: “These were two men who once upon a time were firmly aligned in their outlook. One of them had to move on to also protect the crown.”

With his private nicknames and the “absolute ban” he is enforcing across the Royal Family, it certainly sounds like William is destined to shut out the Sussexes forevermore. Considering that William will likely go on to be king one day, that essentially guarantees Harry and Meghan’s kids will never be welcomed back into the fold themselves. Unless, that is, Harry can work some magic on his dad if he does come to visit.

