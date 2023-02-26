‘Cocaine Bear’ memes jump the shark in record time after Elon Musk gets involved

Of course, the premise of a bear who snorts an entire duffel bag full of cocaine and goes on a rampage is beyond ridiculous and was bound to become a meme favorite. And now that Elon Musk has chosen to get involved in the whole Cocaine Bear meme game, it’s going beyond ridiculous.

Cocaine Bear is based on a true story about a drug dealer who had to dump a duffel bag full of cocaine in a Tennessee forest and a bear happened to find the stash. It snorted the entire bag and of course, died shortly after. This was back in 1985 and the cocaine the bear ingested amounted to about $15 million. By the time they found the bear, it had made its way all the way to Georgia, which is a great premise for a comedy film, though the loosely-based adaptation is technically being categorized as an action-thriller that Elizabeth Banks directed.

Based on that storyline alone, the meme factory was inevitable and now, Musk has decided to join in on all the fun.

The official Cocaine Bear Twitter page is doing its part to keep the insane memes coming

i legally have to post this pic.twitter.com/mcKCxnmK0G — Cocaine Bear (@cocainebear) February 26, 2023

With what Marjorie Taylor Greene is proposing these days, she has to be high on something.

Someone really likes Alden Ehrenreich.

Me after seeing Alden Ehrenreich in Cocaine Bear, knowing he will also be in Oppenheimer later this year pic.twitter.com/qkUL6LAUyM — Hardeep (@hardccp) February 26, 2023

This story is hard to believe if there wasn’t video to prove that the kicker caught his own blocked kick and ran it for a touchdown. These days, the kicker would most likely just look at the ball while all the other players fought over it.

The Cocaine Bears were no match for a Cocaine Packer https://t.co/wYqC9KA7jv — Daniel Bergstresser (@dbergstresser) February 26, 2023

Cocaine Bear has surpassed everyone’s expectations and has received an overwhelming amount of good reviews. The negative reviews the film is getting are crazy but to each their own. Maybe those guys were having a bad day.

Marjorie Taylor Greene is a popular meme with the Cocaine Bear crowd.

Knowing they're calling her Cocaine Bear makes me happy. pic.twitter.com/LsYVwBuIdY — TiggsIsaCupcake 🧁 @post @🐘 (@TiggsIsACupcake) February 26, 2023

Ooh! Marvel fans may not like this guy after what he posted. There is room for all of it, silly cinema and all.

i am very pro the rise of “silly cinema”, no more marvel – I just want every film to be #CocaineBear pic.twitter.com/GUiuc0xeyq — brynmor (@eatchillis) February 26, 2023

A duffel bag full of cocaine worth about $15 million would take down an elephant, let alone a bear. It’s a wonder the bear didn’t experience a heart attack sooner.

i laughed out loud during #CocaineBear … it’s exactly what it’s supposed to me 🤣😂



this part 👇🏽 BAW AH HA HA HA! pic.twitter.com/DN9pi2K72m — soul (@souly) February 26, 2023

Of course, in response to Elon Musk’s tweet, an old tweet of his had to be dug up from the archives and it’s right on topic.

The struggle is real!

Cocaine Bear is currently in theaters and will be streaming on Peacock soon.