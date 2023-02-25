Marjorie Taylor Greene suggests ‘national divorce,’ edges us closer to electing ‘Idiocracy’ President Camacho

How to report this one with a straight face? Marjorie Taylor Greene has once again shown her true Un-American colors by thinking this country needs a “National Divorce,” in other words, the blue states and the red states would form two different countries, or two different parts of the same country, in whatever way her mind wants to explain that.

Instead of simply doing her job, which the American people have effectively defined as holding the checkbook, she loves trolling the liberals and does it on any occasion she can find. This time, her idea goes a little further than just drawing lines. She means that — and she’s sincere when she says — after the lines are drawn and a resident from the blue part comes over to the red part, they have to wait five years before they can vote.

This is so reminiscent of the 2006 movie Idiocracy where Terry Crews plays the incredibly dense Dwayne Elizondo Mountain Dew Herbert Camacho, the president of the United States. Average-joe Army guy Luke Wilson is put to sleep for five hundred years and wakes up to become the smartest man on the planet. Dust storms are killing the crops and the country is running out of French Fries, but Marjorie Taylor Greene has a solution.

That sounds awfully like secession talk. That’s where the United States found itself back in 1861 when the South wanted to secede over slavery, the states’ governing power, and expansion into the great unknown to the West. That was a huge battle, the deadliest America has ever known, and it’s in the history books from various perspectives depending on who’s doing the talking. Greene is trying to downplay the escalation of her ramblings, but in all seriousness, she comes across like President Camacho.

If it was an Adam Sandler movie, it would go a little something like this, “Mrs. Greene, what you’ve just said is one of the most insanely idiotic things I have ever heard. At no point in your rambling, incoherent response were you even close to anything that could be considered a rational thought. Everyone in this room is now dumber for having listened to it. I award you no points, and may God have mercy on your soul.”

Should we expect that Greene will eventually rein in her non-sensical schemes? Judging by her current trajectory, we wouldn’t be too optimistic.