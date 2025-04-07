Conor McGregor bought $1.3M custom Rolls Royce Phantom, ahead of Irish election

Mixed martial arts (MMA) star Conor McGregor recently bought a custom Rolls-Royce Phantom for more than $1.3 million. This flashy purchase was revealed not long after McGregor said he plans to run for President of Ireland. The new car, a black Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII Diamond Edition, has a strong V12 engine that produces 571 horsepower, allowing it to hit a top speed of 155 mph and go from 0 to 60 mph in just over 5 seconds.

This buy, found by TMZ, fits with McGregor’s well-known love for expensive items. His huge fortune, earned through big UFC paychecks and various business deals, lets him spend heavily on things like this. McGregor has shown off his taste for luxury before, and this new car joins his collection of other high-end vehicles and assets.

The timing of the Rolls-Royce purchase, happening around the same time as McGregor’s political plans, has gotten people talking. McGregor’s statement that he wants to run for President of Ireland makes this big purchase even more interesting. While there’s no clear link between the car and his political goals, the fact that both happened around the same time makes people wonder what kind of image McGregor is trying to build.

McGregror bought new car amid presidential bid

These specs of the car are impressive, especially given how big and heavy the car is. The Phantom was customized by Mansory, a well-known company that modifies high-end cars. The outside of the car has eye-catching 24-inch black wheels, a carbon fiber rear bumper, a roof and rear spoiler, and a glowing front grill. A sporty exhaust system and lowered suspension improve both the car’s performance and its look.

Photo by Masonry

Inside, the car is all black and includes racing-inspired features like sports pedals and a special steering wheel. A custom lighting setup adds to the luxury feel. The car’s fancy features and high price might make some see it as a symbol of power, but McGregor hasn’t directly connected the purchase to his campaign. The details about the car—from its powerful engine to its luxurious interior and Mansory-designed exterior—are definitely impressive.

The price, over $1.3 million, shows just how much money McGregor has. His long and successful UFC career, along with his business projects, has clearly helped him build this wealth. It looks like he has more than enough to go for a real bid if he can make it to the ballot.

