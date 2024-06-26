Could multiple people really be charged in Matthew Perry’s death? The ketamine investigation, explained

The tragic death of Matthew Perry, known for his iconic and unforgettable role as Chandler Bing on Friends has taken a serious turn. Perry was discovered unresponsive in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home on Oct. 28, 2023.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, and authorities initially reported that there were no signs of foul play. However, autopsy results revealed in December revealed that Perry’s death was caused by ketamine, with additional factors including drowning, coronary artery disease, and buprenorphine. This led the LAPD to investigate Perry’s death further. Now, there is a possibility that multiple persons could be facing charges as a result.

The investigation into Matthew Perry’s cause of death

After finding out that Matthew Perry had ketamine in his system when he died, further investigation revealed that he had been undergoing ketamine infusion therapy at the time of his death. Ketamine is employed in low doses for the treatment of severe depression, chronic pain, and other conditions. Despite its therapeutic potential, ketamine is a controlled substance with significant risks, especially when administered outside of a clinical setting. However, due to ketamine’s short half-life, the traces of the substance in his system could not have been from one of his previous treatment sessions.

Thus, the LAPD launched a comprehensive investigation after the medical examiner’s report, focusing on the drug’s source and distribution. The LAPD is also collaborating with the DEA and the U.S. Postal Inspector to probe into the origins of the ketamine. Authorities suggest that multiple individuals could face charges pending the decision of the U.S. Attorney’s Office.The LAPD’s investigation has been extensive, involving interviews with medical professionals, friends, and family members. Additionally, they are analyzing Perry’s medical records and communication to trace the origin of the ketamine.

Potential charges

According to PEOPLE, a law enforcement source indicated that the investigation by authorities is “nearing its conclusion.” The source also revealed that the police believe “multiple people” could face charges from those supplying the ketamine to individuals involved in administering or prescribing the drug improperly. These charges could range from illegal distribution of a controlled substance, to medical malpractice or negligent homicide. The decision to press charges ultimately rests with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, which is currently reviewing the findings of the investigation.

As the investigation wraps up, it shows the profound consequences of mismanaged drug therapies and the legal ramifications that can follow. The outcome of this investigation could lead to changes in how ketamine and similar therapies are regulated and administered, aiming to prevent future tragedies.

