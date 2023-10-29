What happened to Matthew Perry? His cause of death, explained

At the age of 49, Matthew Perry beat death, even after his heart stopped beating. Sadly, life is anything but fair as the miracle heartbreakingly didn’t repeat itself when the actor passed away on Oct. 28, 2023, at the age of 54.

The actor struggled with addiction and mental health for years, openly admitting that there are several seasons of the famous sitcom Friends that he didn’t remember shooting. But he didn’t let the lowest lows in his life assume control over the direction of his future and confronted his addiction with the aim to help others going through a similar struggle as well as ensure that they don’t feel alone in their battle.

Just days before his untimely demise, the actor met up with his dad, John Bennett Perry (Falcon Crest, Fools Rush In, 240-Robert), and was happily living life at its best in his home in Los Angeles.

What was Matthew Perry’s cause of death?

At the time of writing, the alleged reason for his death has been said to be drowning. TMZ has shared a 15-second audio of the dispatch call, which was reportedly in response to Perry’s assistant calling 911 after finding the actor unresponsive. Post the call, first responders were dispatched to his home in the Pacific Palisades area of L.A. where they found the actor dead in a hot tub.

While the L.A. police have specified that currently there is no suspicion of foul play even though the cause of death can’t be confirmed, Los Angeles Times’ sources have shared that the investigation is still on. As per the outlet, though drugs were not discovered, sources have claimed that prescription drugs were found at Perry’s home and they are under scrutiny as well.

While it might be impossible to sidestep conspiracy theories regarding Perry’s sudden death that have already started cropping up, it is important to not malign his memory by indulging in or falling for gossip. Before loving him as an actor who gave us a character that remains a constant comfort for millions of souls, respect and remember that Perry was a human simply trying to live life and deserves the same dignity we all hope for.