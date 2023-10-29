Who is Matthew Perry’s dad, John Bennett Perry aka the Old Spice guy?

While Chandler Bing is all Perry, his dad needs to be credited as well.

For the world and all those distressed souls who found (and still seek) solace in Friends, the legendary Matthew Perry will always be our unforgettable Chandler Bing. But back in 1979, he was just a teenager following in the footsteps of his father, John Bennett Perry, when he landed his first credited role in the show 240-Robert.

Perry’s initial career plan was to become a tennis player, but when he moved in to live with his father — his parents separated a year after his birth in 1969 — he found the competition tough. But John became his inspiration for a second plan — a career in acting.

Unless you weren’t already aware, John Bennett is also an actor, though not as famous as his son will forever be, but he also packs many memorable roles in his expansive resume.

From Old Spice to Falcon Crest to Fools Rush In: A look at John Bennett Perry’s resume

While the ardent Friends loyalist mostly remembers John as the father of Joshua – the focus of Rachel’s short-lived obsession — the actor has been a part of many popular projects since he started acting in the late 1960s.

He is best known for appearing as one handsome sailor in the Old Spice commercials throughout the 70s and the 80s. But while that certainly dominates his resume, even earning him the still-remembered moniker of the “Old Spice guy,” John has starred in many films. In fact, Matthew Perry’s first credited role as a child actor was, as mentioned earlier, in 240-Robert which starred John Bennett as the prime protagonist, Deputy Theodore Roosevelt “Trap” Applegate.

His other TV credits include Little House on the Prairie, Falcon Crest, Days of our Lives, and Murder, She Wrote, while starring in films like Ground Control, Protecting the King, Lipstick, etc. While he didn’t get to share the screen with Matthew in Friends, he starred alongside him in Fools Rush In as well as in Scrubs, as his son’s on-screen father in the episode “My Unicorn.” John also holds an Emmy nomination for co-hosting the daytime talk show EveryDay.

Just two weeks before his untimely death, Matthew took to Instagram to share a snap of his latest father-son bonding time with his dad.

As reported by TMZ, John, accompanied by his former wife, Suzanne Morrison, and Matthew Perry’s stepdad, Keith Morrison arrived at the house of the 17 Again star in L.A, a few hours after his death.