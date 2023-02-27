Courteney Cox shares her side of the Prince Harry magic mushrooms party story

In an explosive memoir filled with absurdly detailed anecdotes and bizarre claims, one of the most notable stories to come from Prince Harry’s Spare recounts him allegedly doing magic mushrooms with Courteney Cox at her house.

Right up there with Harry’s frostbitten southern member was the claim that he had gone to Friends star Cox’s house for several days and partook in some some psychedelic adventures thanks to some small toadstool-shaped friends. The story has reached infamy with its resemblance to a Fake Showbiz News tweet, but Cox has finally given her side of the ‘shrooming story.

Cox told Variety the claims from Harry were indeed true: the duo had stayed at the same place for several days together. Cox does, however, refute claims she was handing out hallucinogens like they were going out of fashion.

“He did stay here for a couple of days — probably two or three. He’s a really nice person. I haven’t read the book. I do want to hear it, because I’ve heard it’s really entertaining. But yes, it’s gotten back to me about it. I’m not saying there were mushrooms! I definitely wasn’t passing them out.”

Spare became the fastest selling non-fiction book of all-time following its release in Jan. 2023, quickly finding purchase in adoring newsagents, coffee shops, bookstores, and service stations across the world. If you head into any bookstore right now, you’ll likely find countless copies of it with the price rapidly reduced.

The actual reviews for Spare haven’t been as glowing as its sales record, with it mocked for Harry’s over-the-top openness on things such as his frostbitten penis. Nobody needed to know about that. Nobody. The ‘shroom story with Cox does paint a strong picture of how connected the Royal Family is, as well as further detailing Harry’s issues with drug usage.

It’s only a matter of time before Spare gets adapted into an Oscar-bait film, so perhaps Cox should star as herself in the inevitable film.