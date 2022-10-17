Ellie Goulding is being used as a vessel for fake news, and the results are hilarious

Ellie Goulding has become the unintentional face of fake news, as a new viral trend has had her become the Alex Jones of completely banal lies.

Like all memes, it starts off as usual with a few gimmick sh*tposting accounts. An absolute marquee account Fake Showbiz News has for many years been tweeting out a very specific, The Onion-esque parody of showbiz news. Sometimes you just find the perfect target for your jokes. Unfortunately for Goulding, she’s the one up for it.

A Twitter user noticed how the singer had consistently been the target of Fake Showbiz News, with seven examples attached to their tweet of Goulding being in the firing line. These range from Goulding’s apparent opinions on missing people, the Sydney Opera House’s construction time, and airline security measures.

they need to leave her alone 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Nd6WSfn1UC — yasmin (@ycsm1n) October 15, 2022

The irreverent tweets have struck a nerve, and now Goulding is the go-to fake news vessel, with some absolutely spectacular additions to the canon. Some of the best new shower thoughts of “Goulding” include takes on RuPaul, tsunamis, and many more eccentric topics

Ellie Goulding reveals she never knew RuPaul in and out of drag were the same person.



"I always thought they were the most… unique pair of siblings in the world." she tells reporters. pic.twitter.com/mhqctYYSRq — Seddera Side (@sedderaside) October 16, 2022

Ellie Goulding reveals she thinks people shouldn’t be scared of tsunamis.



‘Just start swimming I don’t get the big deal’ she laughs. pic.twitter.com/bU7Bf2F1sq — josh (@JULlETTEBRAVO) October 15, 2022

Much like anyone who grew up with internet access in the late 2000s, Goulding was apparently tricked dearly by M. Night Shyamalan’s Signs and could’ve sworn the aliens were in fact real. Fair play, us too. One of the most rewind-worthy moments in cinema.

Ellie Goulding reveals she only just discovered that this image was actually just from an alien movie called Signs.



“I was stunned because i genuinely thought an extra terrestrial had been caught on video for the very first time” she says. pic.twitter.com/i8NGmaw1Y2 — Mrs Tweedy 🍏🥧🐓🏃🏻 (@chickenslag99) October 17, 2022

On the topic of movies, Aquamarine is an apparent favorite of hers. Unfortunately, she also was completely unaware of what an Aquarius was. She’s got plenty more opinions on Jackie Kennedy’s sheet metal diet, which has yet to be picked up by any TikTok accounts.

Ellie Goulding reveals that she didn’t know Aquarius was an air sign.



“I just know ‘aqua’ means water because my favorite movie is ‘Aquamarine’”, she tells reporters. pic.twitter.com/BorZUYCqsB — Aries bitch (@btchrising) October 17, 2022

Ellie Goulding says she doesn’t understand the recent memes about Jackie Kennedy eating sheet metal.



“I do that. I thought everybody did that?” She said to reporters. pic.twitter.com/7BTxxh5sLg — the blueprint (@YNGMNYAUSTIN) October 17, 2022

The real Goulding has yet to address her new status as Britain’s finest fake news provider but has been active in the last few days on Twitter to talk about the climate crisis and U.K. politics.