‘I’m still stunned’: Danny Elfman reacts to Oogie Boogie voice actor and Broadway icon Ken Page’s passing 

The world has lost a true luminary, whose voice and presence brought joy, laughter, and even delightful terror to countless hearts. Ken Page, the Broadway star best known for his portrayal of Oogie Boogie in The Nightmare Before Christmas, has passed away at the age of 70.

It’s been a brutal week for the arts. First, we bid farewell to the talented Gavin Creel, and now, Ken Page! I don’t know what the universe has against Broadway lately, but it needs to lay off the tragedies and give us a chance to catch our breath.

Ken Page, the voice of Oogie Boogie, has sadly passed away at the age of 70. Rest in peace to a Halloween legend. pic.twitter.com/zVu6A29MHX — Drew Smith (@DrewDisneyDude) October 1, 2024

According to his spokesperson, Page passed away peacefully at his home in St. Louis, Missouri. After a lifetime of bringing down the house and making every character his own, it’s only fitting that he took his final curtain call in the most understated way possible — just drifting off to dreamland in his favorite chair. As his representative put it, “He sat down in his chair and went to sleep, and that was it.” “He was a beautiful, talented man who was larger than life,” the spokesperson added. “Ken was loved and adored by so many and will be missed so much.”

And oh, how we will miss him! One of the most poignant tributes came from Danny Elfman, the composer of The Nightmare Before Christmas. On Twitter, Elfman wrote:

I’m still stunned by last night’s terrible news. Ken Page died suddenly. He was the one and only Oggie Boogie Man. He was simply one of the best, most generous souls I know. Full of life and overflowing with joy. Talented and then some. Ken, my friend, you will be deeply missed. pic.twitter.com/LMfnMQaju9 — Danny Elfman (@dannyelfman) October 1, 2024

It’s clear that Elfman and Page had a special bond, forged through their work on The Nightmare Before Christmas. As the singing voice of Jack Skellington, Elfman played the perfect foil to Page’s Oogie Boogie. Their nemesis-ship on screen was the stuff of Halloween legend, and it’s hard to imagine anyone else bringing these characters to life with such vivacity and charm.

RIP to one of the greatest actors and singers of all time, Ken Page! You will be remembered for your incredible talents and the joy and memories you brought to this world. You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/ikO7dm9s43 — Taylor Estremera (@spidermangeek94) October 1, 2024

In the musical, Oogie Boogie spends his days plotting and scheming, always looking for ways to one-up Jack and throw the Halloween Town into disarray. Their battle of wits and wills comes to a head when Jack decides to take over Christmas. Tired of the same old Halloween routine, Jack sets out to bring his own unique brand of holiday cheer to the world. But while Jack is busy navigating the unfamiliar territory of Christmas Town, Oogie Boogie seizes the opportunity to make his move. Of course, Jack eventually catches wind of Oogie Boogie’s scheme and rushes back to Halloween Town to save the day.

Danny Elfman’s heartfelt tweet paints a picture of a friendship that transcended the stage and screen. Just last year, Elfman performed live alongside his co-stars Catherine O’Hara (the voice of Sally) and Ken at a special Nightmare Before Christmas concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. As we head into the spookiest season of the year, it’s impossible not to feel a twinge of sadness knowing that Ken Page won’t be around to add his special brand of magic to the festivities. Rest in peace, you magnificent Oogie Boogie Man.

