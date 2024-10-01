Do we know Ken Page’s cause of death?

It’s been a remarkably unfair few weeks when it comes to losing legends of the stage and screen, with the likes of James Earl Jones, Dame Maggie Smith, and Gavin Creel passing away in far too quick succession. In the latest unwanted development, beloved Broadway star Ken Page is announced to have died at the age of 70.

In a career dating back to the 1970s, Page originated many of the musical world’s most iconic characters, including Ken in Ain’t Misbehavin’, The Lion in The Wiz, and Old Deuteronomy in Cats — a role he reprised in the 1998 (and still the best) film version. He likewise played Nicely-Nicely Johnson in the first Broadway revival of Guys and Dolls.

While his greatest love was undoubtedly treading the boards, Page also featured in various movies and TV roles — unsurprisingly, he found gainful employment as a voice actor, thanks to his deep, mellifluous voice. Most notably, Disney fans of all ages will know him as Oogie Boogie, Jack Skellington’s nemesis in The Nightmare Before Christmas. Considering his status as a Halloween fixture, it’s tragic that Page passed on the first official day of spooky season, Oct. 1.

Page never tired of bringing Oogie Boogie to life over and over again, portraying the character throughout the Kingdom Hearts video game series and in various Disney Parks attractions. Just last year, for the Nightmare Before Christmas 30th anniversary concert at the Hollywood Bowl, Page got to sing Oogie Boogie’s song live for the packed crowd at the 17,500-capacity venue.

With Page still in his prime and never retiring from performing, news of his death came as a great shock. Here’s what we know.

What do we know about Ken Page’s cause of death?

Page’s passing was first announced via his friend Dorian Hannaway, who revealed the sad news with a brief yet fitting post on Facebook: ‘Ken Page has passed onto the next show. My Heart is broken.’

When USA Today reached out to Page’s team for further clarification, a spokesperson confirmed that the much-loved actor “passed away very peacefully at his home” in St. Louis, Missouri. After a life spent belting out show tunes with the incredible instrument that was his voice, it seems Page ultimately “passed onto the next show” in the quietest, most peaceful way possible: in his sleep.

“He sat down in his chair and went to sleep and that was it,” Page’s representative revealed. “He was a beautiful, talented man who was larger than life. Ken was loved and adored by so so many and will be missed so much.”

Given Page’s stature in the industry, the heartbroken reactions have come in thick and fast on social media, with his Cats co-star Elaine Paige leading the charge on X. “My wonderful Old Deuteronomy, Ken Page, in the 1998 theatrical movie version of [Cats], has gone to the heaviside layer,” Paige wrote. “We certainly are having a sad September. He was a lovely, kind, talented man.”

Our thoughts are with Page’s friends and family and the other residents of Halloweentown at this time.

