Darren Kent of ‘Game of Thrones’ dead at 39

British actor and filmmaker Darren Kent — known for his portrayal as a goat herder in the acclaimed TV series Game of Thrones — has passed away at age 39. His agency, Carey Dodd Associates, shared the sad news in a social media post on Tuesday morning.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Kent succumbed to chronic illness. He suffered from osteoporosis, arthritis, and a unspecified but rare skin disorder. He died with his parents and best friend at his side.

It is with deep sadness we have to tell you that our dear friend and client Darren Kent passed away peacefully on Friday. His parents and best friend by his side. Our thoughts and love are with his family in this difficult time. RIP my friend ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ko0mPFUJNK — Carey Dodd Associates (@CareyDoddAssos) August 15, 2023

The Essex-born actor graduated from the Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts in London. He appeared in numerous TV shows – including Shameless, Blood Drive, Les Miserable, and East Enders. In 2012, he won the Best Actor Award for his performance as Danny in the film Sunnyboy at the Van d’Or Independent Film Awards.

He directed Abuse Protocol (2015), Meadow Lane (2016), Room 301 (2021), You Know Me (2021), and an episode of The Break for BBC in 2021.

Those who knew him held him in high esteem and appreciated his warmth and talent. A colleague remembered Kent fondly, describing him as “lovely” when they worked together some years ago.

Very sad news, he was a genuinely lovely man. We were cast together a few years ago in a production that never got past R&D. RIP Darren Rx — Rory Wilton 🇺🇦 (@RoryWilton) August 15, 2023

Others who worked with him expressed profound admiration for his acting prowess.

He was an amazing person and outstanding talent.. far too young… he will be sorely missed x — Antony Knight (@AntonyKnight70) August 15, 2023

As tributes poured in, a poignant picture emerged of the profound love and respect Kent garnered from those who knew him.

I'm gonna miss him. Truly wonderful man. — Joe Duncombe – Mangled Media (@Mangledmediax) August 15, 2023

Screenwriter and producer Ben Trebilcook expressed condolescenses to Kent’s family and friends and praised his work behind the camera.

Love and thoughts to the friends and family of our talented, caring soul of a friend, Darren Kent, who sadly passed away on Friday.



Darren, an Essex writer, actor and director, directed our award winning short You Know Me. A true character who was Always creating and forever… pic.twitter.com/y3IWbJxi6I — Ben Trebilcook (@BenTrebilcook) August 13, 2023

On June 2, Kent playfully marked his birthday with a selfie, donning an olive colored newsboy cap in the iconic style of Thomas Shelby from Peaky Blinders.

His final social media post on July 24 is a photo of him lifted high in the air with loved ones on the Greek island Santorini with the caption, “To infinity and beyond!”

Darren Kent’s passing has left a void. He leaves behind a body of work to be proud of and legacy of kindness that continues to shine a bright light on the entertainment world, and our hearts.