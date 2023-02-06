Dave Bautista proves he’s one of us by suffering a case of the Sunday scaries

M. Night Shyamalan may have an on-and-off relationship with making good movies, but his success at the box office remains as strong as ever. Indeed, Knock at the Cabin has already made its budget back following its opening weekend in theaters, also dethroning James Cameron and Avatar: The Way of Water from its seven-week long reign at the top in the process.

Other than perhaps Shyamalan himself, no one could be more pleased about this than Dave Bautista, the leading man responsible for portraying Leonard, the film’s quiet, intimidating, and somewhat tragic antagonist. It’s certainly a new shade of Bautista that we’ve all been dying to see, especially with the actor making it clear that he has every intention on leveling up his acting career in a way that’s more dramatically honest than the movie-star route ex-wrestlers tend to go down.

No matter what heights he reaches in that department, Bautista is still human, and remains subject to the Sunday scaries just like the rest of us, as the actor joked on Twitter.

Of course, we think this has less to do with Bautista’s worries about going back to work (which he seems to have a blast at) and more to do with weekend viewings of Knock at the Cabin, which bring a whole new meaning to the term “Sunday scaries.”

In the tweet, Bautista jokes that the Sunday scaries, which are feelings of anxiety that occur on Sunday as one prepares to start a new week, are knocking, toying with what appears to be an interactive, knockable cabin door serving as a promotional prop for Knock at the Cabin.

Knock at the Cabin was definitely a step forward for Bautista’s career, proving that he’s capable of wielding a particularly unique gravitas when the situation calls for it. And while the film as a whole seems to be in the green as far as Shyamalan’s filmography goes, we weren’t as impressed as the wider consensus seems to be, especially given that ethical question mark of an ending.