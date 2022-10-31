DC’s Batwoman becomes Marvel’s Storm in stunning Halloween shoot

Javicia Leslie has given her audition to be the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Storm in a mesmerizing photoshoot for Halloween, abandoning her DC roots.

Star of Batwoman (replacing Ruby Rose) has given Marvel fans food for thought as a potential X-Men star with her Halloween costume, giving Halle Berry a run for her money as the best Storm. The stunning display mimics the comic book outfit of Storm, so it is no surprise fans aren’t rushing to cosplay as the black leather suit X-Men from the Bryan Singer series.

The photoshoot gives Leslie one of the best Halloween looks of the year, and who knows, it could soon be her work outfit if she wants to canvass Kevin Feige for a spot in the ever-expanding MCU. Leslie has not starred in many major films yet but has been on the rise in the world of television.

Leslie will play Batwoman in DC’s most successful shared universe when she plays a part in The Flash series crossover with hers, as the Grant Gustin-led series nears its dramatic finale on the CW. The German-born actress took over from Rose as Batwoman but plays Ryan Wilder who is an original creation made for the series.

The 35-year-old isn’t the only actress who is out using Halloween as a chance to demo themselves as a Marvel hero, with Keke Palmer cosplaying as Rogue for the spooky season in a photo shoot of her own. Considering the lack of movement on the live-action cast for the inevitable X-Men reboot, they could be just the people to lead it into the future.

Batwoman is currently available to stream on HBO Max, unlike their usual comic counterpart Batgirl who got shunned from the service.