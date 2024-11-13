Dear diary: These are the last 5 words Queen Elizabeth wrote 2 days before her passing

Queen Elizabeth II kept a daily journal from the age of 15, and throughout her 70-year reign on the British throne. The last entry she ever wrote, just two days before she died, has been revealed. And as always, the queen, at the age of 96 and only 48 hours before her death, remained focused on business.

Multiple reports have said that Elizabeth’s final diary entry before her death in September two years ago simply said, “Edward came to see me,” referring to Sir Edward Young, her private secretary, who reportedly met with the queen that day at Balmoral Castle in Scotland to discuss official business: The swearing in of new parliamentary ministers and the new British Prime Minister, Liz Truss.

Elizabeth’s final journal entry was uncovered by the royal biographer Robert Hardman, according to The Independent. “Her last entry was as factual and practical as ever,” Hardman wrote in an updated version of his book, Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story, out Nov. 7, in which the brief final excerpt from the queen’s diary was included.

Hardman added, “It could have been describing another normal working day starting in the usual way – ‘Edward came to see me’ – as she noted the arrangements which her private secretary, Sir Edward Young, had made for the swearing-in of the new ministers of the Truss administration.”

“No time to record conversations, only events”

British monarchs throughout history have kept journals, most famously Queen Victoria, whose entries were known to be more florid and detailed than Elizabeth’s. Referring to her diary, Elizabeth reportedly told society diarist Kenneth Rose, “I have no time to record conversations, only events.” Then, speaking with the Bishop of Chelmsford, she added, “I keep a diary, but not like Queen Victoria’s. It’s quite small.”

Compare Elizabeth’s final note to a typical entry from Queen Victoria, Elizabeth’s great-great-grandmother. “Since it has pleased Providence to place me in this station, I shall do my utmost to fulfil my duty towards my country; I am very young and perhaps in many, though not in all things, inexperienced, but I am sure, that very few have more real good will and more real desire to do what is fit and right than I have.”

King Charles III keeps journals, too

Queen Elizabeth II’s son, Charles, now King Charles III, also keeps a diary, and while his entries were once more like Victoria’s, lately, “He doesn’t write great narrative diaries like he used to,” a senior courtier told Hardman. Now, King Charles III is known to scribble down “his recollections and reflections,” the courtier said.

Although her entries were brief, royal insiders once told The Sun that Elizabeth closely guarded the contents of her journal, as it was the only place she could reveal her true thoughts and feelings, and she only allowed her husband, Prince Philip, to read it.

“The diary is taken with her wherever she is staying, “ the source said, “whether it be Windsor or Sandringham or Balmoral, and is kept in a black leather case — a smaller version of one of the red despatch boxes containing Government papers.” The source added, “But there are only two keys — the spare one is kept strictly as an emergency backup by her private secretary.”

British actor and comedian Sir Michael Palin, who spoke with Queen Elizabeth about keeping a diary, once explained, “Writing the journal will be the last thing Her Majesty does every night, no matter how late the hour or how weary she may be. It is an unmissable duty, and she writes at a desk, never in bed,” and it seems to have stayed that way for the queen until her death.

