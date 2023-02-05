There’s more to Liz Truss than serving the shortest term of any British prime minister in history. The former leader of Parliament has been the subject of many viral memes, many of which continue to outlast her tenure as prime minister. One such viral conversation (and no, we’re not talking about the lettuce) has recently resurfaced, regarding a necklace that some believe hints at the politician being into BDSM.

Back in September 2022, rumors regarding a necklace Truss regularly wears began to spread on social media. To those not in the know, the necklace may seem perfectly average on the surface but many in the BDSM community noticed the necklace looked very familiar. Truss’ necklace bore a strong resemblance to an O-ring collar, an accessory “submissive” members of the BDSM community, often referred to as subs, wear. Many subs wear leather O-ring collars while out with their “dominant”, or dom, partners and some wear a more day-appropriate version for daily wear.

I T ' S B A C K pic.twitter.com/tb6r15rPmx — Kit / Chris (@kitlochery) February 4, 2023

As many Twitter users pointed out, Truss’ necklace looks somewhat like a day collar. The former prime minister is rarely seen without her signature necklace, but the BDSM conspiracy talk died down after she resigned from her position and disappeared from the public eye.

In an exclusive essay for The Telegraph, Truss goes into detail about her stint as British prime minister and elaborates on what she believes what went wrong after she was elected be her fellow Parliament party members. She writes about her fellow party members, the loss of the government’s trust, the fall of the economy, and more details on what contributed to her downfall. The 4,000-word essay is quite a read, but that’s not what the internet paid attention to. All eyes were focused on the reappearance of the necklace.

In her return to the public eye, Truss made sure to wear her favorite, controversial necklace, which promptly rekindled the conspiracy. Some speculated Truss continuing to wear the necklaces despite the popularized BDSM controversy was proof the former prime minister was a true sub and did not care about the speculation. Others brought up the conspiracy as if awakening from a fever dream they had (somehow) forgotten in the few months Truss disappeared after her resignation.

I just remembered that there was a legit conspiracy on here that Liz Truss was wearing some kind of sex BDSM necklace to public events when she was PM — Francis Weetman (@francesweetman) February 4, 2023

We doubt we’ll ever get a straight-forward confirmation or denial from Truss about the nature of her necklace. While she may be aware of the rumors, it’s just as likely she’s never heard she’s a part of major Twitter conspiracy (or that she was beaten by a lettuce). In the meantime, we’ll anticipate more viral Truss moments as she attempts to make her comeback after her short-lived time as prime minister.