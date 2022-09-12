A new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom quietly stepped into power last week while the internet was firmly focused on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

As the world moves on from the shock of the Queen’s passing, newly appointed Prime Minister Liz Truss is increasingly the subject of public scrutiny. What began as discussions about her political history and qualifications for the role have recently seen a shift, as people turn their attention to a seemingly benign detail. Conversations of late have focused on the 47-year-old’s choice of accessory, and whether or not her style of necklace is a nod to the BDSM community.

The Liz Truss collar conspiracy

Markus Schreiber – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Within days of Truss stepping into the role of Prime Minister, a strange new rumor was starting to spread online. Members of the BDSM community quickly took notice of one of Truss’s favorite accessories, and spiraled into a now-viral conspiracy theory about Truss’s after-dark activities.

Members of the BDSM community are convinced that Truss is a submissive, as indicated through her consistent use of O-ring necklaces. In the world of BDSM, people typically fall into two categories: dominant and submissive. It’s common practice for those who fall into the “submissive” group to don leather collars when spending time with their dom partners, and sometimes in their day-to-day lives.

Truss can’t simply don a leather collar for her next high-profile press conference, of course, but BDSM regulars believe she’s still putting out some pretty clear signals with her choice of necklace. Truss has been photographed on several occasions with a selection of O-ring necklaces, which people online are linking back to day-collars — or the work-appropriate collars worn by subs in their regular lives — and using them as proof that she’s a closet member of the BDSM community.

Liz Truss collar theorists are sleeping on the fact that it’s not just one, ol girl owns at least two distinct o ring necklaces pic.twitter.com/YhY5yCI0kQ — worms cited (@christapeterso) September 11, 2022

The necklaces that Truss often dons are all far more subtle than your typical leather collar, but they share distinct qualities with the day collars worn by many subs in the community. She’s certainly a fan of the style, as pointed out by numerous people online, who are noting that Truss wears the specific style of necklace quite consistently.

Conspiracy theories soon spiraled out of control on Twitter, where members of the BDSM community are hard at work convincing the world that Truss is a not-so-subtle sub.

Liz Truss wears a day collar. Every day. The Prime Minister is a collared sub.



I don't know what to do with this information. pic.twitter.com/9UWfx2Ff8F — Estella Bathory / LDN (@Estella_Bathory) September 11, 2022

The necklace that Truss wore on her first day as Prime Minister is drawing particular attention, as people note the clear chain-like correlations and distinct O-ring.

first day as PM. come ON pic.twitter.com/tf8bJwFoD5 — the sharia cop (@AliceAvizandum) September 7, 2022

The theories are still picking up steam online, as more and more users chime in to add their own weight to the rapidly-spreading conspiracy theory. One user even spiraled into a fully-realized, well-sourced tirade about Truss’s “possible d/s relationship and her use of the day collar.” By the end, she’d made true believers of a number of readers.

Okay folks buckle the fuck up because I have some more news about Liz Truss’ possible d/s relationship and her use of the day collar and I have to say I’m a true believer. Credit to @enemyofentropy for the following screenshots and @AliceAvizandum for inspiring them. — Lilliana 🏳️‍⚧️ (@LillianaFuture) September 9, 2022

No one is judging Truss for her alleged use of a day collar, but any subtlety she may have been aiming for will be well ruined by the week’s end. Her name is increasingly cropping up in correlation with the O-ring necklace and day-collar conspiracies, a fact that will likely force her to eventually address her connections to the BDSM community. Kink isn’t a popular topic among most politicians — outside of the bedroom, at least — so chances are good that Truss will deny it, but real believers know the truth.