‘Destiny 2’ fans already begging Bungie to not replace Lance Reddick’s voice after sudden tragic passing

The passing of Lance Reddick at the age of 60 on Friday has fans mourning his great body of work. Of immediate importance is his voicing of Zavala in the online video game Destiny 2, and fans aren’t ready to see him simply replaced.

On Friday morning around 9:30 a.m., police were called to the 1200 block of Sarah Street in Studio City to investigate a death according to KTLA. There they found Lance Reddick’s body and while the cause of death is unknown to anyone outside of the coroner’s office at this time, there is no evidence as of yet of foul play. More information is likely to be released within the next few hours and even days, so WGTC will keep everyone up to date.

Lance Reddick is known mainly for Bosch, The Wire, Fringe, The John Wick franchise, and Resident Evil. However, it’s the gamers who seemingly are taking Reddick’s death a little harder than anyone else. As they reflect on his masterful voice as Zavala in Destiny 2, they just can’t see his part being replaced that fast, and they are letting the video game company Bungie know all about it.

Fighting beside him in battle, they truly had an experience in the game and he was very real to those who played.

Give the gamers the time they need to wrap their brains around what just happened and how such an icon can be gone in the blink of an eye without even getting the chance to say goodbye.

With the pleas to never replace him comes ideas on how to give the voice actor the respect he deserves for all the time and commitment he gave to the game.

One fan remembers how committed he was to Zavala and that Reddick would take requests and read lines in the voice for his fans. This is a special moment and that’s a special kind of dedication. The reason they love him so much.

Of course, if Zavala is to carry on in the game, there will have to be a replacement at some point. Who could that be?

Work that Reddick has already done that will surface in the future will definitely be both a heartbreaking moment and a special tribute to see him off.

And in one of the most honorable tributes ever for the great Zavala, gamers are showing their respect all day.

There were so many people showing up to pay their respects that I got beavered out the tower, goes to show how much we loved this man pic.twitter.com/8oHZRcQ4yh — MJC (@MJC_09_) March 17, 2023

It’s hard to say goodbye to an icon. As the gamers circle around options while trying to pick up the pieces they all feel they’ve lost, Bungie is most likely losing their minds on what steps they need to take next. Gamers will just have to see and hope what they come up with has the respect Reddick deserves. Eyes up, Gaurdian!