Did ‘Baywatch’ star Nicole Eggert date Corey Haim?

Fans of the kinds of early-’90s premium cable movies that employed young network TV stars and incorporated an “R” rating into their advertising will remember Blown Away, starring Charles in Charge’s Nicole Eggert and ‘80s kid star sensation Corey Haim.

Or maybe they’ll remember the two co-starring in Anything for Love, AKA Just One of the Girls, the zany teen comedy in which Haim plays a bullied youth who manages to avoid being harassed by disguising himself in women’s clothes – think Tootsie, but produced by the company that made Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers. Whatever the case, Haim and Eggert worked together closely for a brief period when they were young, then not at all. It’s a pattern that’s familiar to fans of Bieber and Gomez from a few years ago.

Nicole Eggert and Corey Haim’s relationship, explained

Photo via Live Entertainment

It should come as no surprise that Eggert and Haim did, in fact, date for a while in the ‘90s, even getting engaged before breaking things off. The two met on the set of Blown Away in 1991, around the time that Eggert was about to blow up on Baywatch, and were together from 1991 to 1993.

In the leadup to the release of Baywatch: The American Dream, a 2024 documentary series on the subject of the iconic series, Eggert spoke to People about her relationship with Haim. She described his early struggles with substance abuse but claimed that he didn’t try to draw her into his addictions. “(…) he wasn’t trying to get me to do anything with him,” she recalled. “It was his own private thing, which in hindsight would feel a little bit strange, but he was never trying to drag me into that.”

“But no,” she continued, “if he was having the shakes and freaking out in the middle of the night and wanted to go to the emergency room, I’d take him.”

By 1993, the two had moved in together, and Eggert says that she became overwhelmed by her partner’s erratic behavior. She called the engagement off and cut ties with Haim, but she stayed in touch with him “here and there” in the years that followed.

Despite their falling out, Eggert described Haim as a “friend forever.” Constantly entrenched in public scandals and addiction, Haim would later pass away in 2010 in Burbank, California at age 38, after briefly suffering from pneumonia. Eggert never married and has two daughters, ages 25 and 12.