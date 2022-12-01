What happened to the original cast of ‘Baywatch?’

Few scenes are more iconic in TV history than the sight of those bright red bathing suit-clad lifeguards running in slow motion down the sunlit beach. Baywatch practically defined a generation with nearly one billion worldwide viewers. It hit a level of fame few shows can even dream of, but as all shows do, it eventually ran its course. Of course, spin-offs were to follow, but none ever quite reached the peak of the original. The cast also went on to do various things, but could anything compare to those Baywatch glory days? Here is what the original cast is up to now.

David Hasselhoff (Mitch Buchannon)

David Hasselhoff, known affectionately as “The Hoff,” played the character Mitch Buchannon on Baywatch. Since then, he’s done everything from workout videos to releasing music to making a cameo in the SpongeBob Squarepants movie. In 2006, he made the move to reality TV as a judge on the popular series America’s Got Talent. Yes, The Hoff has had quite a career, and he’s easily one of the most recognized celebrities of his time, but unfortunately, that level of fame can also bring some complications.

In 2007, a controversial video was released by Hasselhoff’s daughter Taylor Ann. The video showed The Hoff in a very different light from what his fans were used to seeing him in: a completely intoxicated one. The video was a last-ditch attempt by his daughter to get him to stop drinking and face his alcohol addiction. While extreme, the method worked and Hasselhoff opened up about his addiction and got help.

By 2010, he and his daughters were starring in their own reality TV show The Hasselhoffs, but it was canceled after only two episodes. Since then, he has made appearances in various TV shows and movies, although nothing has quite reached the glory of his old Baywatch days.

Pamela Anderson (C. J. Parker)

Pamela Anderson played C.J. Parker in the well-loved series, and since that iconic role, has done a little bit of everything. After several hit movies such as Raw Justice and Naked Souls, Anderson went on to pose for Playboy, and soon her infamous sex tape with Tommy Lee leaked.

While Pam and Tommy’s rocky relationship became a global scandal, the two soon parted ways, but Pamela’s problems didn’t end there. Her subsequent marriage to rockstar Kid Rock was equally tumultuous and also ultimately ended. Anderson’s love life isn’t the only thing with massive ups and downs — her career has also gone through high and lows.

At the height of her career, she was worth $35 million, and at the low, she was massively in debt, selling furniture and living in a trailer park. Things have evened out for her as of late after she moved back to Canada, married her former bodyguard Dan Hayhurst, and said goodbye to Instagram. She also published a book titled Love, Pamela that follows her life, romances and animal activism.

After spending years in the spotlight, and not always in a good way, Pamela Anderson now seems content with fading into the background and enjoying a much more quiet life, but to many fans, she will always be the iconic C.J. Parker.

Erika Eleniak (Shauni McClain)

Erika Eleniak played the loveable Shauni McClain for the first three seasons of Baywatch, although her time on the show was short-lived. She ended up leaving the show and moving on to the big screen, starring in The Beverly Hillbillies movie, and Under Siege, before returning to TV in her later career. She has claimed roles on CSI: Miami and even Desperate Housewives. She, like her Baywatch co-star Pamela Anderson, also spent some time as a Playboy bunny in her early career.

Erika continues to act as well as host her own podcast, Spiritual Alchemy with Erika.

Billy Warlock (Eddie Kramer)

Billy Warlock was a busy guy in the late 80’s early 90’s. Not only did he play Eddie Kramer on Baywatch, but he also played a starring role in Days of Our Lives at the same time. He went on to be one of the sweethearts of prime-time soap operas, taking on roles in As The World Turns, The Young and the Restless, General Hospital, and One Life To Live.

Following his successful career in soaps, he too simply faded into the sunset as he decided to leave Hollywood, instead focusing on his kid’s ski school in Colorado. He is currently married to his second wife, his As The World Turns co-star Julie Pinson, whom he has been with since 2006. A match made in soap opera heaven.

Shawn Weatherly (Jill Riley)

Shawn Weatherly was only on Baywatch for the first season, but she certainly made her mark as Jill Riley. After allegedly growing tired of her one-line or sometimes no-line episodes, Shawn announced she was leaving the show and her character was immediately killed in a brutal shark attack. Yikes.

After her time on the show, she took on roles in Murder She Wrote, Chicago Hope, and Police Academy 3. While her acting resume has been looking pretty thin in recent years, her personal life is busier than ever. She is married to Chip Harris and the couple has two children together: Jack and Jessie.

Parker Stevenson (Craig Pomeroy)

Parker Stevenson played the role of Craig Pomeroy on the first season of Baywatch and came back as the character in seasons 8 and 9. Since his time on the show, he has landed roles in hit shows such as Judging Amy, Melrose Place and most recently, the hit Netflix show Greenhouse Academy.

Parker married and subsequently divorced Kirstie Alley. The couple had two children together. He currently still successfully works in TV and film and married Lisa Schoen in 2018.

Yasmine Bleeth (Caroline Holden)

Bleeth spent several seasons as Baywatch‘s Caroline Holden before moving on to several other successful roles on shows such as One Life to Live, Ryan’s Hope and Nash Bridges. She would then star in films such as A Face to Die For and Undercover Angel. Bleeth made a name for herself as a successful actress following her role on Baywatch, before revealing her unfortunate struggle with substance abuse.

She was ultimately arrested on drug and paraphernalia charges and went into rehab following her arrest. She last appeared on camera in the early 2000’s, but has since lived a quiet life off-camera with her husband Paul Cerrito, whom she met in rehab.

Holly Gagnier (Gina Pomeroy)

Holly Gagnier debuted on Baywatch as Gina Pomeroy, but her time — like several of her co-stars on the show — was short, as she only appeared in one season. Following her time on the golden beaches of Baywatch, she starred in a multitude of other shows and movies including General Hospital, Girls Just Want To Have Fun, Pacific Blue, and One Life to Live, to name a few.

She is currently single despite having dated some hot Hollywood names such as Alex Baldwin and her former Baywatch costar Parker Stevenson, and marrying fellow actor David Guillod. She works as a master coach at elite acting studio PlayHouse West LA and continues her acting career.

Alexandra Paul (Stephanie Holden)

Alexandra Paul played Stephanie Holden, big sister to Yasmine Bleeth’s character Caroline Holden, and main love interest for Hasselhoff’s Mitch Buchannon for several seasons before her own character’s untimely death. Following her time on the hit show, she moved over to the movie department, starring in several Lifetime produced films, as well as making appearances in hit shows such as Mad Men, Melrose Place and many others.

Alexandra continues acting and is married to Ian Murray. She is also an animal rights activist and vegan, who is public about her decision to not have children in order to help preserve the environment.

Jeremy Jackson (Hobie Buchannon)

Jeremy Jackson stepped in to play his iconic role as Hobie Buchannon, son of Hasselhoff’s Mitch Buchannon, after the former Hobie, Branden Call, left. The first few seasons of the show saw a lot of turnover, but many consider Jeremy Jackson the “real Hobie.” Following his time on the show, his acting career saw a bit of a stall, but he found his next round of fame in many reality TV series, including Big Brother, Confessions of a Teen Idol and Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew.

Jackson revealed an addiction to steroids and then had some legal trouble following a stabbing incident. While his time following Batwatch seemed quite tumultuous, his later years involved him working with others to help them get in shape safely and soberly.

Baywatch premiered in 1989 and much has happened in the original cast’s lives since then, from other starring roles, to marriages, addictions, love, loss and more. A lot has changed for this crew, but to many fans, they will always be those same red bathing suit-clad lifeguards, slow-motion running down that Los Angeles beach.