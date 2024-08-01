Did Cardi B file for divorce from Offset?

Cardi B and Offset have been together for over six years, and share two children. So, what are these rumors we’re hearing about them either heading for divorce, or having another baby?

Cardi B and Offset’s relationship has been a whirlwind, with several cheating scandals, breakups, near- divorces, and very public displays of affection. They started dating in early 2017, and their first appearance together was at the Super Bowl LI. Things moved quickly, because the two tied the knot in September of the same year, but the issues were just getting started.

After an alleged infidelity in late 2017 and early 2018, they announced their split in 2018. The two reconciled and welcomed two children between their breakups: Kulture, 6, and Wave, 2. So, are heading they for divorce again, or welcoming a new baby?

Cardi B and Offset divorce rumors, explained

Cardi B filed for divorce from her estranged husband on Wednesday, PageSix reports. Her rep confirmed the breakup but didn’t offer more details, except that Cardi wants primary custody of their two children. With a new wave of infidelity rumors, the sources had a different story about what led to her decision to file for divorce.

“They’ve grown apart. That’s what drove her to this decision more than anything else,” the insider told the same outlet. “This is something she wants to do.” The source continued that the news wasn’t a surprise for Offset, as “they both have been trying to figure out what their future looks like for a while now.” Their recent issues happened in late 2023, with Cardi claiming she was single.

“It’s not something that happened overnight,” the insider continued. “They’ve both been on the same page. There wasn’t [pushback]. They’ve grown apart and that feeling has gotten stronger over time. It’s become unavoidable.”

However, the cherry on top is this — Cardi is expecting her third child.

Cardi B is pregnant again

The “WAP” singer confirmed the happy news on Aug. 1 on social media with a set of photos showing off her baby bump. “With every ending comes a new beginning!” she started her lengthy post, a message to her unborn baby. There has been speculation about a third pregnancy, which she didn’t address until now. She did not reveal who the father is, but the message hints at Offset again.

With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all! You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion! I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do! It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!

As Cardi and Offset broke several times before, only time and a judge will tell if her decision is final this time, especially with a new baby on the way.

