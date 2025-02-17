Did George Lopez cheat on his wife? And has he ever addressed the allegations?

In 2010, actor and comedian, George Lopez surprised the public by announcing his divorce from wife Ann Serrano. It was particularly shocking considering the pair seemed like a pretty solid couple, as they had been together for 17 years and Serrano had even given up one of her kidneys in order to save Lopez’s life.

Recommended Videos

Reports suggested that the divorce was a mutual decision and that it was amicable, but not everyone was convinced that was true.

Did George Lopez cheat on his wife?

At the time the official story was that of an amicable break-up, but other sources claimed that Lopez had been unfaithful to his wife. A few months prior to the divorce, in May 2010, a paid escort who went by the name “Tiffany” claimed that they had slept with the future Blue Beetle star for money. Tiffany went to the media with her story and strongly suggested that Lopez was sleeping with escorts like Tiffany on a regular basis. She also claimed that a friend of hers by the name of Samantha was hired by the comedian as well.

Now it’s definitely worth drawing attention to the fact that Tiffany’s statement hasn’t been proven true and even finding articles from 2010 that covered the story is a challenge but the claim was initially reported on by the National Enquirer. She did apparently take a lie detector test and passed, but lie detectors aren’t exactly the most reliable.

What is a little more damning is the fact that Lopez and Serrano divorced six months later, in November that same year and it was Serrano who filed for it. But then again, Lopez’s antics are known to annoy many, perhaps the couple had just grown apart? However, Lopez’s daughter, Mayan Lopez, also cut contact completely with her father following the break-up — which further suggests he may have done something that led to a divorce. She also made reference to his infidelity in several TikToks back in 2020.

As you can imagine, this did not look good for Lopez, especially after his wife of 17 years had risked her own health and given up her own kidney to save his life. At the time the comedian publicly promised to make his wife as happy as possible and give her “whatever she wants” as thanks for her selfless act. And yet five years later these scandalous rumors pop up and Lopez and Serrano divorce.

In recent years the 63-year-old has reconnected with his daughter and they even starred in their own show Lopez vs Lopez together. Of course this also meant reconnecting with his ex-wife, which the comedian described as, “a little but touchy,” although he didn’t delve into the details.

George Lopez speaks about his affairs

Last year, Lopez made an appearance on the Big Boy’s Neighborhood show and went into detail about how he would hide his affairs from his wife, pretty much confirming what everyone had been suspecting since 2010.

Although he treated the whole thing like a joke it seems most people are less than impressed with the comedian’s attitude towards the situation. One commenter wrote, “That’s why he’s aging like cottage cheese,” while another asked, “How can he humiliate his ex-wife like this?”

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy