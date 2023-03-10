Did Jane Fonda actually call for the murder of pro-life politicians?

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin appeared on Friday’s episode of The View and ended up causing quite the controversial stir thanks to an offhand comment from Fonda.

As one would expect, Fonda and Tomlin made a highly entertaining appearance, and discussed their 50-year friendship as well as their new movie, which is a dark comedy called Moving On.

Once returning from commercials, the legendary duo discussed politics, and Fonda was praised for her pro-choice activism.

Joy Behar asked about recent abortion laws, to which Lily Tomlin said, “I think that all the stuff that’s going on with the change in laws and the backsliding in the country is pretty terrifically awful.”

Behar agreed, saying, “It’s going backwards.”

That’s when Fonda chimed in and pointed out:

“We have experienced many decades now of having agency over our body of being able to determine when and how many children to have. We know what that feels like. We know what that’s done for our lives. We’re not going back. I don’t care what the laws are. We’re not going back.”

Fonda’s comments were greeted with applause by the audience, but her next comment would not be offered the same reaction.

Behar, referring to the 85-year old Fonda being a part of numerous recent protests, asked her, “Besides marching and protesting what else do you suggest?”

Fonda responded, “Well, I think murder.”

Jane Fonda calls for literal murder of Pro-Life politicians and activists



This is criminal incitement of violence



Can someone please tell the FBI she’s a soccer mom going to a school board meeting so they investigate?



pic.twitter.com/q3t2QCH7rA — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) March 10, 2023

Tomlin, who was partly talking over Fonda during her response, sought clarification and asked Fonda, “Whatd did you say?” to which Fonda unashamedly responded, “Murder.”

The panel laughed, perhaps nervously, but Behar was the wisest of the hosts, as she immediately said to everyone, “She’s kidding. She’s just kidding.”

Behar, knowing the backlash that can happen, then said to Fonda, “You don’t know. They’ll pick up on that and just run with it.”

Fonda’s face did not break, and her serious tone suggested that she wasn’t too happy with Behar.

Not sure why the outrage over this. I applaud Jane Fonda for her honesty. They all feel this way. At least she had the balls to say it. The rest of them just claim things like wanting your guns to “stop crime”.



But this is how they really feel. https://t.co/K7PQUqEyXi — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) March 10, 2023

It’s worth noting that Fonda didn’t suggest who exactly should be murdered, though it seemed obvious that the statement was directed at those in power who have curtailed abortion rights.

Fonda’s frustration, felt by many in the country, clearly was not expressed in the best way.

Many pro-life supporters are already outraged by the comment, while many pro-choice supporters are defending it. However, the exact opposite would be true if someone suggested murdering pro-choice politicians, even if that suggestion was done in a comedic way.

The View hosts quickly shifted the topic, likely hoping that no one would notice.

Of course, people noticed.

Jane Fonda suggests 'murder' to fight abortion laws in wild appearance on 'The View'.



She should be investigated for this comment. She’s NOT ABOVE THE LAW.



This is not activism. This is a desperate, unhinged woman making a threat. pic.twitter.com/FNH4iC69Az — 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝕷𝖎𝖔𝖓𝖊𝖘𝖘™️ (@CL4WS_OUT) March 10, 2023

Fonda will make headlines for days because of her statement, and could very well face significant backlash. It may become a moment to see if Fonda will double down, apologize, or just ignore it entirely. With her upcoming film set to be released next week, she may be forced to say something, especially if her film’s boycott, which is already being proposed by some, gains any steam.

So, did Fonda call for the murder of pro-life politicians? If you believe she was joking, then the answer is likely no. If you believe she wasn’t joking, then the answer differs. Perhaps a better question is whether she was actually joking. Her serious tone didn’t exactly help, but even if you conclude she actually was joking, then the question is whether or not such a joke is OK.

Regardless, Fonda’s ill-thought comment probably won’t do her any favors. Certainly, it will be difficult for some people to ignore it and just keep “moving on.” Then again, Jane Fonda’s reached the age and level of esteem that she likely doesn’t care all that much what people think.