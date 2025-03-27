Did Joe Gatto get divorced?

The relationship between comedian Joe Gatto and his wife, Bessy Gatto, has caught a lot of public attention. This is mainly due to a very public separation, an unexpected reconciliation, and some recent controversies that have put their future in doubt.

Recommended Videos

Joe and Bessy Gatto got married in 2013, three years after Bessy moved to New York City. Their marriage seemed strong, and they often shared moments from their lives on social media, making them popular with fans. However, this positive image was broken in December 2021 when Joe announced their separation on Instagram. This news broke alongside his departure from the well-known truTV show Impractical Jokers.

Joe mentioned “issues in my personal life” as the reason for leaving the show and stated that he and Bessy had “decided to amicably part ways,” stressing the importance of co-parenting their two kids, Milana (born May 7, 2015) and Remington “Remo” (born July 31, 2017). Bessy also made a now-deleted social media post confirming the separation and expressing that they remained committed to being a family for their children.

Did Joe and Bessy Gatto get divorced?

Joe and Bessy Gatto were only separated but are still married as of writing. The separation the pair faced didn’t seem to be a legal separation, just one that was announced to fans. Even after announcing their separation, the couple focused on co-parenting.

People reported that in February 2022, they both posted a video of Joe bringing their kids on stage during one of his stand-up shows, showing that they maintained an amicable relationship despite their marital issues. Bessy continued to be present at Joe’s shows, both before and after their split was made public, indicating ongoing support and collaboration.

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Animal Haven

Things took an unexpected turn in September 2023 when Joe announced their reconciliation on Instagram, per People. He shared his deep love for Bessy, talking about her compassion, strength, and humor. His post acknowledged the struggles in their marriage but highlighted the lasting love that kept them together. Bessy responded in her own deleted post, reflecting on their journey, including the challenges, and expressing a stronger love for Joe.

However, their stability has been put into question as Variety reported a woman accused Joe Gatto of sexual assault. Although Joe denied the claims, he announced he would be stepping back from the public eye and entering an inpatient treatment program. Around the same time, Bessy appeared to remove or deactivate her Instagram account.

The current status of their relationship remains unclear following these serious allegations, but they seem to still be married. Joe Gatto’s career is closely tied to the story of his relationship. His exit from Impractical Jokers in 2021 lined up with the announcement of their separation, showing how personal issues affected his work life.

Nonetheless, the recent allegations have affected his career path significantly. Joe has canceled his comedy tour and announced his entry into a treatment facility. What he’s treating isn’t clear, but he may just want some time away from the public eye.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy