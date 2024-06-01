Did Kris Kristofferson serve in Vietnam?

Kris Kristofferson is known for his country songwriting, compelling acting, and intriguing life story. Before becoming a massive star, Kristofferson also had a prolific military career during the years the U.S. fought in the Vietnam War.

Kris Kristofferson was born into a family with a strong military tradition. His father, Lars Henry Kristofferson, was a Major General in the U.S. Air Force, and his grandfathers also had notable military careers — one as a colonel in the U.S. Army and the other in the Swedish Army before immigrating to the United States. It is not surprising, then, that despite a promising academic career in the field of literature, Kristofferson felt a pull towards the military, likely influenced by his family’s legacy.

In 1960, Kristofferson joined the U.S. Army, earning his Ranger tab and becoming a helicopter pilot. His military service was marked by dedication and skill, and he eventually became captain. While stationed in Germany, he formed a band and began to nurture his passion for music. His love for the arts would only deepen as years went by, but that’s not the only reason that prompted him to leave the Army.

Why did Kris Kristofferson leave the Army?

In 1965, Kristofferson volunteered to fight in Vietnam. Instead, he was offered a prestigious position to teach at West Point, an honor that would have furthered his military career. However, Kristofferson boldly decided to turn down the offer and leave the Army. As he explained in the Sept. 1991 issue of the magazine The Progressive:

“The military was for me and my brother, you know, just a fact of life. When I graduated I got my commission in the Army but got deferred to go over to Oxford [as a Rhodes scholar]. Afterward, I was a helicopter pilot in Germany….In 1965, I volunteered for Vietnam – and was turned down. They told me I was going to be assigned to West Point to teach English. I decided to get out and go to Nashville instead….”

Kristofferson’s decision was not without consequences; his family, deeply rooted in military tradition, disowned him, and his first wife divorced him four years later. These personal sacrifices, however, paved the way for his illustrious career in music and acting.

His music career took off in the late 1960s and early 1970s. He is best known for writing iconic country songs such as “Me and Bobby McGee,” “Help Me Make It Through the Night,” “For the Good Times,” and “Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down.” Blessed with exceptional songwriting talents, he was recorded by illustrious singers like Johnny Cash, Janis Joplin, and Ray Price.

In addition to being a country music legend, Kristofferson became a Hollywood star thanks to movies such as 1973’s Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid and 1974’s Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore. Kristofferson would even win a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor for 1976’s A Star Is Born. Marvel fans also recognize him as Abraham Whistler from the Blade film trilogy.

So, while Kristofferson didn’t serve in Vietnam, life allowed him to become one of the most influential artists ever. That’s not a bad trade.

