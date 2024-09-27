Did Lana Del Rey get married? Her marriage license, explained

No one is quite as unpredictable as Lana Del Rey. One day, she’s working at Waffle House, the next, she’s allegedly putting a hex on Donald Trump — you just never know what’s coming next, and that’s exactly what makes her iconic, if you ask me.

At this point, even her longtime fans have accepted that the singer will do whatever she wants, whenever she wants, unapologetically. However, one thing no one could have imagined is that Del Rey would seemingly marry someone whose existence we only learned about a few weeks ago. Or at least, that’s what the rumors suggest.

True to herself, Del Rey hasn’t addressed or confirmed her relationship with the so-called “tour alligator,” like she never does. Instead, we’re left to piece things together through TMZ pictures, which have fueled the marital rumors.

Did Lana Del Rey get married?

Lana Del Rey got married to alligator tour guide Jeremy Dufrene today. (via Daily Mail) https://t.co/uwlWyK50xT — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 27, 2024

It seems that earlier this week, Lana Del Rey picked up a marriage license with her new beau, Jeremy Dufrene, according to the Lafourche Parish Clerk of Court, per TMZ. Del Rey was first seen linked to Dufrene in August, when videos from the Reading & Leeds Festival surfaced, showing the singer walking hand in hand with the tour guide.

However, eagle-eyed fans soon realized that this was not the first time Dufrene had appeared in her life. To everyone’s surprise, Dufrene was spotted in images from 2019 on Lana’s Facebook account. It appears that during this time, Del Rey took a boat tour, likely led by Dufrene, marking what may have been the beginning of their connection.

Their friendship didn’t blossom until 2024, though, when they were first seen together at the festival, which led to many fans showing their displeasure on social media, partly due to the age difference between the two. While Dufrene is visibly older than Del Rey, no one knows his exact age for sure — TMZ affirms he is 49 years old. Any other personal details about him remain undisclosed — perhaps for the best.

This is not the first time Del Rey has shown interest in marrying, though. Before dating (and likely marrying) Dufrene, Del Rey was reportedly engaged twice. The first relationship that seemed serious enough for the singer to settle down was with Clayton Johnson, whom she dated between 2020 and 2021. In general, Del Rey keeps her relationships as private as possible, so unsurprisingly, little is known about their romance.

via Instagram / Jeremy Dunfere

In 2020, a close source told US Weekly that Lana Del Rey and Clayton Johnson were engaged and ready for the next step. However, by September 2021, the two appeared to have ended their relationship. Her second engagement came in 2023, this time to talent manager Evan Winiker. The engagement was announced via Billboard in March 2023, but it, too, ended just a few months later. According to Lana herself on Instagram, there was “no drama,” and she assured fans that Winiker was “wonderful.”

After two broken engagements, it seems Lana was hoping to find the one to walk down the aisle with. In true Lana Del Rey fashion, she kept her engagement private, picked up a marriage license, and, through paparazzi photos, we see her walking arm-in-arm with Dufrene — dressed in a wedding gown. Lana, never change.

