Did Thomas Rhett adopt a child?

Thomas Rhett and his wife have the sweetest love stories — they were high school sweethearts, and she has been with him through thick and thin, from his early rise to fame to his current success. The two share four children, but is any of them adopted?

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins have been together for over a decade and married in 2012. Since then, they started their own family and share four children, all girls: Willa Gray, 8, Ada James, 7, Lennon Love, 4, and Lillie Carolina, 2. He also revealed that he and his wife would like to have more children in the future.

Rhett opened up about parenthood multiple times and described himself as a “stereotypical dad.” He explained during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in May 2021, “I mean my bus is filled with nothing but kid toys. My shorts are getting shorter, I’m taking a camera everywhere I go — a big camera — tryna just capture all these moments and really just embracing the dad life.”

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins Adopted Their Oldest in 2017

The couple was trying to conceive but struggled for several years. They decided to begin the adoption process, although they got pregnant a few months later. Their oldest, Willa Gray, was born in November 2015 in Uganda, and the couple adopted her in May 2017 when she was 18 months old. At the time, Akins was in her third trimester with their second-oldest, Ada James.

“When I met Willa, her story was pretty intense,” Akins told PEOPLE in 2017. “All orphans have heart-wrenching stories, but it felt like this specific baby was ours.” They fell in love with her while working with the Christian charity 147 Million Orphans in Uganda, and decided to adopt her.

Over the summer, the country singer and his wife took the family on a three-week vacation in Africa. It was the first time their daughter, Willa Gray, returned to Uganda since they adopted her, and the country star noted it was “one of the most special moments he’s ever experienced as a dad,” he explained on the Bobby Bones Show around the 15:40 mark.

So far, Thomas Rhett only adopted one child, Willa Gray, but, since he and his wife want more kids in the future, they might adopt another baby.

