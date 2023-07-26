Did Travis Mullins propose to Gina Kirschenheiter? The ‘RHOC’ star spills the tea

Are things getting more matrimonial on the latest season of The Real Housewives of Orange County? In the latest preview for the show, we get some hints that Gina Kirschenheiter and longtime boyfriend Travis Mullens could be tying the knot.

The signs are all there! Romantic locales, a candlelit dinner, and some ribbing over whether Kirschenheiter is going to propose to Travis instead.

Kirschenheiter appeared on the Pay Attention Puh-Lease podcast and gave everyone a little insight on what is (and isn’t) in store for the famous couple.

“[Travis and I] always kick [the idea of marriage] around. We’re very open, as you can see, and we’re very practical, and I think that really factors into this. I think it’s interesting because we’re both trying to be level-headed. We both married young, and obviously selected partners that were not compatible for us. We obviously f***ed that up. Our relationships s*** the bed. And we know that we’re committed to each other, but we are trying to be responsible.”

What an answer, although an honest one. It’s hard to jump into a new relationship when you struggled a lot in the last one. They’ve both been through harsh breakups apparently, so no need to rush into things.

Right now, Kirschenheiter is more concerned with other things. She’s in a “building our life together” phase, she said, adding that the couple has six kids between them.

“We’re never going to split up. We are a family. We are life partners. Eventually, I would love to have a wedding and I would love to spend a bunch of money on a party to celebrate our love, but right now, it’s just not our top priority.”

However it plays out, we’ll find out in the next episode on Wednesday, 8 p.m. on Bravo.