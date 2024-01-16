Without a doubt, the death of a beloved actor, director, vocal artist, or musician is a real-life occurrence which shakes up the artistic industry and affects plenty of folks. However, there are also often moments where a particular celebrity is either believed to be dead, an internet rumor is started about them being dead, or people are just simply wondering. And for Usher, he’s the latest celebrity that has folks curious.

As one of the most decorated and celebrated musical artists over the last several decades, it’s not hard to understand why a large portion of folks would be heartbroken to learn that the 45-year-old singer had died. With a multitude of Grammys underneath his belt and ultimate starpower, the overall health and wellbeing of the singer is becoming a concern for folks.

And with Usher already confirmed to perform at Super Bowl LVIII as the long-awaited halftime show act, the entertainment world would undoubtedly be in a frenzy if Usher had unexpectedly passed.

Did Usher die?

Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images

No, Usher is not dead, despite his name trending heavily on social media today. Rather, he is currently alive and well, with the Dallas-born singer/dancer surely preparing for his major performance at this year’s upcoming Super Bowl. So if Usher isn’t the talk of the town on social media right now due to an unexpected death, then why exactly is he trending?

The truth of the matter is, Usher is currently trending and experiencing an uptick in search due to two opposite reasons. For one, Usher recently indulged in anime cosplay, with a recent remix that has reached millions of views. On the other end, Usher recently shared a controversial Israel post that has angered a fair amount of people.

So while Usher hasn’t passed, it’s clear that he remains heavily discussed in modern-day society for a variety of different reasons — and he’ll surely gain more popularity in the aftermath of the Super Bowl halftime special.