Diddy’s Thanksgiving meal revealed as son King Combs brags about ‘eating good’ pre-Turkey Day

While Sean “Diddy” Combs spent Thanksgiving in dire straits behind bars, his son, King Combs, was living large, and he wasn’t shy about showing it off.

On Thursday, Diddy once again had to stay locked up amid his legal battle, so he couldn’t enjoy the holiday like he used to when he was still a free man. Instead of his usual sumptuous Thanksgiving meals, the disgraced music mogul only had a few food options to choose from — and that’s already something he should be grateful for.

According to inside information retrieved by Page Six from Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detection Center, where Diddy, 55, has been staying since his September arrest, the celebrity prisoner and his fellow inmates got the chance to celebrate Thanksgiving, albeit in the most humbling manner for the multimillionaire.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Thanksgiving menu in prison revealed https://t.co/Rgowchgirm pic.twitter.com/EBDL2de7ZL — Page Six (@PageSix) November 25, 2024

The facility’s menu for the holiday reportedly included fruit, cereal, pastries, and skim milk for breakfast. For lunch, the Hollywood star and his fellow prisoners had the option to really experience Thanksgiving because the food options included turkey roast (portioning not disclosed), turkey gravy, mashed potatoes, dinner rolls and margarine, mixed vegetables, and cranberry sauce.

For dinner, the facility reverted to its usual menu, offering inmates like Diddy simple food choices, like peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, whole wheat bread, fruits, and potato chips. They also had the option to grab a beverage and make their Thanksgiving dinner a bit more satisfying.

Diddy’s Thanksgiving prison meal is a stark contrast to the glamorous life he once lived. For someone whose net worth is estimated to be $400 million, the food served to him in prison is no match to what he could readily afford for himself and his family outside.

But while the “Satisfy You” hitmaker is still struggling to come to terms with his new reality, his 26-year-old son, King, is seemingly having the best time this holiday season. On Wednesday, he showed off the lavish pre-Thanksgiving feast he was having in an Instagram Story, sharing a video of his plate stacked with crab legs.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ son King flaunts pre-Thanksgiving food after his dad’s holiday prison meal is revealed https://t.co/oBVwZkfOP5 pic.twitter.com/w6q9B39MvI — Page Six (@PageSix) November 28, 2024

“Oh man, eating good,” the young rapper said in the clip as he bragged about his food and the top-notch quality of his new iPhone’s camera to his 2.8 million followers. He tagged his location as Atlanta, Georgia, and wrote “pre Thanksgiving” as a text overlay in his upload.

On Thanksgiving morning, King shared a follow-up video of himself bonding with his nearly two-year-old half-sister, Love, as she adorably wished him a “Merry Christmas” with a kiss on the cheek. He clarified in the caption that Love meant to say, “Happy Thanksgiving.”

Love is the youngest of Diddy’s seven children. She was born in December 2022 to Dana Tran. The Bad Boy Records founder’s other kids are Quincy, 33, Justin, 30, Chance, 18, and 17-year-old twins, D’Lila and Jessie — all of them have shown support to their dad in his legal fight to clear his name.

It’s not clear how the Combs family celebrated Thanksgiving, but it can be assumed that all of Diddy’s older children were heartbroken on Thursday after hearing the news that Judge Arun Subramanian once again quashed Diddy’s hopes for release by rejecting his third request for bail despite a staggering $50 million bond offer.

“The Court finds that the government has shown by clear and convincing evidence that no condition or combination of conditions will reasonably assure the safety of the community,” wrote the judge in a five-page ruling obtained by Deadline. Considering the gravity of the accusations and the number of lawsuits Diddy is facing, it’s possible that this won’t be the last time the Combs family celebrates Thanksgiving without their father.

