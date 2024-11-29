As Diddy’s hopes for freedom fade, his son’s questionable ‘wrecking’ habits have apparently resulted in a ‘ban’ of his own

The Combs family can’t seem to catch a break lately. First, patriarch Sean “Diddy” Combs was denied bail for a third straight time just before the Thanksgiving holiday, while facing charges of sex trafficking and coercion. Poor guy! As if that wasn’t bad enough, now Diddy’s son Justin is banned from renting mansions in L.A. Oh no! What’s going to happen to that poor family next?

Apparently Justin, 30, likes to rent out huge mansions in Southern California and throw huge parties in them. Like father, like son. Also like his father, the younger Combs doesn’t seem to have much respect for the people who own the properties.

Justin has a reputation for “wrecking” the houses he rents

A source who brokers mansions for get-togethers told the New York Post that Justin would claim he was only going to have 20 people over, but then 200 would attend and “they would wreck the house.”

“It’s gotten to the point where nobody will rent to him,” the source said. “He called me to rent, and I said no.” Justin’s partying appears to be a big part of his brand, because he constantly posts moments from parties on his Instagram, including videos and photos of himself taking shots of vodka and tequila.

The Post reached out to a representative for Justin, a lawyer named Jeffrey Lichtman, who said, “Justin has not been charged with a crime or sued civilly regarding any of these accusations for a reason – he did nothing wrong.”

It’s pretty telling that the only way something could be “wrong” is if there was a crime committed. Because wrongdoing doesn’t exist otherwise. How very Diddy of him. Speaking of, Diddy would leave parties in a similar disarray, according to a property manager named Jason Haight, who surveyed the “disgusting” wreckage from a Diddy get-together in 2014.

“There were broken bottles of alcohol, used condoms, bloody bedding … lubricant on the dresser,” Haight said.

Reckless partying isn’t the only stain on Justin’s record

It turns out this isn’t the only financial trouble Justin has gotten himself into lately. Per a recent report in In Touch Weekly, Justin is also on the hook for missing payments on a Bentley.

A company called Porsche Leasing said the younger Combs owed $172,000 in payments on a 2022 Bentley Bentayga V8. In addition to the missed payments, he’s being pursued for $13,000 in interest fees, bringing the total owed to a healthy $190,226.25. Justin was served court papers at his father’s $61 million Beverly Hills mansion back in June, about three months before his famous father was arrested.

His monthly payments on the car were $3,365.23. Justin’s reason for the missed payments were that the bill was sent to an older address. Sure, that seems plausible. According to Litchman, ““Due to an address change, Justin did not receive his bill which resulted in unintentionally missed payments. We are in touch with the creditor and the matter is being settled. The outstanding balance will be paid and the lawsuit will be dropped.”

Justin was also arrested for a DUI in June of 2023. He pleaded no contest to one count and was not given any jail time.





