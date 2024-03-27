How many kids does P Diddy have? His family, explained



This week will inevitably go down in history as “Diddy week,” as the music mogul is all anyone can talk about.

Recommended Videos

Following the raids on Diddy’s Los Angeles and Miami homes on March 25, news broke that some of his kids were detained, though Flight records showed Diddy and two of his sons fled the country. Nonetheless, interest in his children has significantly increased. If you’re having trouble identifying all of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ children, you are not alone, as there are quite a few of them.

How many kids does Diddy have?

The music mogul, rapper, producer, and actor has seven children from four different women. Every single one of them has followed in the entertainment path of their father and are all making their names in the industry. While Combs has been under fire for months now after multiple allegations against him were made, his kids have been flying under the radar. But the numerous sex trafficking accusations have led to Homeland Security raiding his homes. Shockingly, two of his sons were caught on video being cuffed by the police.

Perhaps, with this new information, one of them will release some form of statement. Here’s everything you need to know about Diddy’s seven kids.

Quincy Taylor Brown

Quincy Brown was born to model Kim Porter and musician Al B. Sure. However, when Diddy started dating Porter in 1994, he soon adopted her son as his own. Porter remains one of Diddy’s longest relationships, and the mother of four of his seven children. Quincy Brown is a musician like his father, as well as an actor and a model. He has starred in a few notable movies, including We the Party and The Holiday Calendar. He also garnered a lot of fans starring in the musical drama Star, and played Crown in Power Book III: Raising Kanan. Quincy has also released multiple singles and his latest one, “Perfect in My Eyes” was released on Valentine’s Day, 2024.

Justin Combs

Diddy’s first biological child, Justin, was born in 1993 by fashion designer Misa Hylton. He attended UCLA where he studied sociology and graduated in 2016. He pursued a career in acting like his older brother and also starred in Power Book II: Ghost as King. Justin also had a short-lived television talk show titled Respectfully Justin, where he interviewed different celebrities. In a shocking twist, Justin Combs has also been mentioned in the sex trafficking allegations against his father filed by Rodney Jones.

Christian Combs

Known professionally as King Combs, Christian Combs was Diddy’s first biological child with Kim Porter. He was born in 1998 and decided to go down the music route just like his father. His first EP, Cyncerely, C3, featured collaborations with major names Ty Dolla $ign and Jeremih, but it was his 2022 collab with Kodak Black, “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” that marked his first big hit. The single made it to the top spot on the Billboard Mainstream R&B Hip-Hop Airplay chart.

Chance Combs

Born in 2006 to Diddy and Sarah Chapman, a businesswoman and close friend of Diddy’s, Chance Combs is Diddy’s first daughter. Her birth caused some conflict between Diddy and his on-and-off girlfriend Kim Porter, as it was proof that Diddy was unfaithful to her. Chance Combs has expressed that she plans on pursuing a career in acting and she joined her father as his date to the Academy Awards in 2022.

Jessie and D’Lila Combs

The Combs Twins were born to Diddy and Porter a few months after Chance in 2006. Nonetheless, the three sisters were raised together and share a close bond. During the COVID-19 pandemic, they worked together to donate skincare products to Alexandria House, a home for women and children. Jessie and D’Lila Combs now work as models, and share pictures of themselves in photoshoots and matching outfits on their shared Instagram and TikTok accounts.

Love Sean Combs

Despite never having a public relationship, Diddy announced the birth of his seventh child with model and cybersecurity professional Dana Tran in 2022. He revealed that their baby girl’s name was Love Sean Combs in a post on X (formerly Twitter), and even shared a clip of her first words on Instagram.