‘Didn’t Meghan Markle say the Royal Family don’t hug people?’: If you think you’ve got King Charles all figured out, you’re gonna want to see this

King Charles is full of surprises, it seems. While it is easy to picture the 75-year-old monarch as a bit of a dour sort, he was all smiles and even in the mood for hugs when meeting the Black Ferns rugby squad.

The team from New Zealand is in London to take the field against England’s Red Roses. During a reception for the Black Ferns at Buckingham Palace, Ayesha Leti-l’iga, the standout winger for the Ferns, had a cheeky request for the King. Leti-l’iga is back in the squad for the first time since an ACL injury last year that has had her on the recovery list ever since, and it seems the thought of getting back on the pitch had her in high spirits.

After jokingly asking for a hug, King Charles was happy to indulge, stating, “A hug, why not?” which led to a large group hug from a number of the players. The King, who played rugby at school in his youth, seemed to enjoy the surprise very much, referring to the gentle scrum as “very healing.”

It’s an interesting breach of royal protocol, as you are not supposed to touch members of the royal family unless they initiate, but we can safely assume that King Charles was fine with it, as he certainly seemed to get a lift from the obvious display of affection from the squad. It also seems as though the slip has been forgiven for Leti-l’iga, who stated that she wasn’t aware of the protocol but that she feels “that’s just Kiwi behavior. We say hi with hugs, not handshakes.”

The whole thing has certainly given the internet a lot to think about, with some pointing out the contradiction to Meghan Markle’s assertion in the Harry & Meghan documentary that the royals were not really huggers. Some folks remarked that it is likely the King needed a good hug, given his recent health issues.

In February of this year, it was announced by Buckingham Palace the King had been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer. This has caused him to miss many public events, including a planned visit to New Zealand.

The New Zealand trip was due to take place in October, but had to be canceled on doctor’s advice. “I’m extremely sorry I can’t come to New Zealand in later October because of doctor’s orders, but I hope there’ll be another excuse [to come] before not too long,” said Charles.

Still, it seems the Black Ferns brought the welcoming spirit of New Zealand to him, revealing a somewhat warmer side to Charles that most folks will get to see. It’s been a tough time for the King, who has been dealing with his health troubles, family matters, and the small job of being a figurehead for an entire nation.

