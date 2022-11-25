Dionne Warwick versus Chucky is the Twitter battle we didn’t know we needed

We previously reported that it wasn’t entirely impossible that we’d see Chucky go toe-to-toe with some of history’s most iconic horror villains in the future. Such candidates for the showdowns included the likes of Dracula, the Wolf Man, and the long-teased battle with Freddy Krueger.

But Chucky’s going to want to tone down the macho for a bit, because the porcelain star of the Child’s Play franchise might not be as battle-ready as some of us may have thought.

To be fair, it’s no easy task to square up against Dionne Warwick, the Queen of Twitter herself, on that very same battleground, but after the demoralizing ratioing he took on the chin, we think Chucky might want to reconsider any challenge he issues to the likes of Dracula or Freddy.

Not even 400 likes in 24hr. Please reconsider. https://t.co/gfmggiiY85 — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) November 24, 2022

The official Twitter account for the murderous doll claimed to be the most popular celebrity on the platform (although, with the mass exodus to Mastodon, the claim is at least a bit less false), with Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award winner and three-time Grammy Hall of Fame contributor Dionne Warwick coming in “at a close second.”

Warwick, of course, would go on to check Chucky’s ego by accumulating a number of likes on her response that absolutely dwarfed those on the initial tweet.

The Twitter masses couldn’t get enough of the showdown.

Get that lil doll auntyy pic.twitter.com/VweuKdyYqp — fuckup24/7🌹 (@Ezraa__) November 24, 2022

You’d think Chucky would know better than to come get roasted. pic.twitter.com/i4xu74KFXm — DapperElf 🏳️‍🌈🌹 (@DapperElf) November 24, 2022

Drag him auntie pic.twitter.com/PZSLpHX5oW — Pineapple Slice 🍍 (@bashful_michael) November 25, 2022

If Chucky’s adventure into Universal Monster territory ever ends up coming to fruition, he’ll have to bear that glaring 0-1 record after getting absolutely bodied by Dionne Warwick. It’s no cause for shame necessarily, since Warwick’s victory track record includes the likes of the Billboard Hot 100, the aforementioned Grammy Awards, and Twitter itself; indeed, Chucky’s devastation is just another Thursday for Warwick, and the doll will hopefully be a bit smarter about picking his battles from now on.