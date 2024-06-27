Do we know Bill Cobbs’ cause of death?

With a heavy heart, we bid farewell to one of the most esteemed actors of his generation, Bill Cobbs. Cobbs, who passed away at the age of 90 on Tuesday, leaves behind a legacy of that spans over five decades.

Bill Cobbs was born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio, where he developed an interest in acting early on. Before he pursued acting as a career, Cobbs served in the United States Air Force. After his military service, he worked in a variety of jobs including as an automobile salesman and a construction worker, all while keeping his passion for theater alive by participating in local productions. Cobbs then moved to New York City to pursue acting full-time and began his career on stage. His breakthrough came with his performance in the Off-Broadway production of The Taking of Miss Janie.

That play taught me that there were a lot of things I could say in theater, on the stage and in movies and in television, that were very important, that were meaningful things, that in addition to being a means of entertaining people and touching them in different ways, there were things you could say related to the human condition. Cobbs expressed his love for stage plays

He made his film debut in 1974 with a small role in The Taking of Pelham One Two Three. Over the next five decades, Cobbs would build an incredibly diverse portfolio. He was perhaps most beloved for his roles in films like The Color of Money, Demolition Man, and Night at the Museum, as well as his poignant portrayal in The Hudsucker Proxy.

Days after his 90th Birthday, Bill Cobbs died today. A father figure, a griot, an iconic artist, that mentored me by the way he led his life as an actor. He played my father twice: in I’ll Fly Away & The Gregory Hines Show.Each time imparting wisdom with a word of encouragement pic.twitter.com/BZNWxW4HuM — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) June 26, 2024

Cobbs also had a significant presence on television, appearing in series like The West Wing, I’ll Fly Away, and The Sopranos, among others.

I enjoy what I do, I really enjoy it. It’s exciting to have a project and work on it and see it come to fruition, so I can find joy doing this so much. Bill Cobbs said in a 2012 interview

As we mourn the loss of this incredible talent, many are left wondering about the cause of his death. While his publicist, Chuck I. Jones, stated that Cobbs likely died of natural causes, the specific details have not been disclosed. At the age of 90, it is not uncommon for individuals to pass away due to age-related factors such as heart disease, stroke, or respiratory issues. However, without an official statement or medical report, we can only speculate about the precise cause.

Regardless of the circumstances surrounding his passing, Bill Cobbs’ legacy will continue to inspire generations of actors and filmmakers.

