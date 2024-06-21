‘Quiet on Set vibes’: A long-overdue reckoning of #MeToo proportions might finally be crashing down on Broadway

Warning: This article contains sensitive subject matter that some readers may find upsetting. Please proceed with caution. For years, the glittering lights of Broadway masked more than just stage makeup; they hid a slew of misdeeds that are now being brought into the spotlight, courtesy of not just a plucky TikToker, but a growing chorus of voices that the industry can no longer ignore.

Sweaty Oracle, a Broadway insider with over 42K followers on TikTok, recently posted a video detailing horrific allegations against a rising star in the Broadway community. These accusations, which surfaced on Reddit and Broadway World forums, span multiple people and years, painting a picture of systemic abuse and a culture that enables predators. For legal reasons, Oracle carefully avoided naming anyone in the video, as even major newspapers need to legally vet the claims before they can be fully reported.

However, when a bunch of people who don’t even know each other start telling similar stories, there tends to be something to it. Sweaty Oracle criticized the tendency of some to dismiss or doubt victims’ accounts, noting that “as this hit Broadway internet last night, rape apologist comments started flooding in… usually from Broadway men and theatre-loving men, usually over the age of about 35.”

Sweaty Oracle then shared a personal and painful testimony of being raped by a prominent member of the Broadway fan community. This admission was used to highlight the challenges victims face when coming forward, especially given the legal complexities and community backlash associated with making such claims without concrete proof. But really, are we surprised? This is the same old Broadway tune, is it not, just remixed for the digital age. As the TikToker also mentioned, the Phantom of the Opera‘s final performance apparently included mention of a previous cast member whose rap sheet reads more like a crime thriller. Bravo, Broadway, indeed.

Looking at Broadway through that same #MeToo lens, it’s hard to brush off the feeling that something isn’t right. Think back to when the #MeToo movement exploded with the Harvey Weinstein scandal. That was a massive wake-up call about what was going on behind the scenes in Hollywood thanks to some serious digging by The New York Times and The New Yorker in 2017. Stars like Kevin Spacey and Louis C.K. saw their careers hit the skids after their own scandals broke out. It was a big moment showing that even Tinseltown’s giants couldn’t escape accountability.

With the curtain now being pulled back further and further in the Broadway community, there may be no going back to the blissful ignorance of yesteryear as more and more truth comes to light.

