Why are Broadway actors suddenly getting attacked in Manhattan and are NYC police doing anything about it?

Multiple Broadway stars have been attacked in the past few weeks. Are these incidents linked?
Tom Disalvo
Published: Apr 10, 2024 04:35 am

New York City is currently in the midst of a string of attacks on Broadway actors, with Michael Stuhlbarg, John Cardoza and Ryan Steele each being on the receiving end of an assault over the past few weeks. 

Cardoza, who stars as Young Noah in the stage musical adaptation of The Notebook, shared news of his incident on Instagram, revealing he was robbed, apparently at gunpoint, at a Dunkin’ Donuts in the Upper Manhattan neighborhood of Hamilton Heights. Patriots star Stuhlbarg, meanwhile, was struck with a rock in Central Park in a separate incident, which also took place on April 9. 

While the attacks don’t appear to be connected, they add to what seems like a trend of violence towards Broadway stars, with Steele — a castmate in MJ: The Musical — likewise reporting an act of violence earlier this month. The actor revealed he was attacked by a random passerby while walking his dog. 

Steele, Cardoza, and Stuhlbarg aren’t the only Broadway stars to have endured attacks in recent times. In 2020, original castmate of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Alex Weisman was punched in an NYC subway, while multiple musicians from The Lion King musical reported being attacked close to the theatre in 2023. So, is there anything behind these seemingly targeted attacks, and what is the NYPD doing about it?

Why are Broadway actors suddenly getting attacked?

This string of attacks on Broadway stars appears to be coincidental, with each actor’s response shining a light on the random nature of the crime. According to Cardoza, who reflected on the attack on Instagram (per Deadline), he was approached by a man asking for change in Dunkin’ Donuts. “It escalated from there very quickly,” the actor wrote, with police later confirming that the attacker had simulated a firearm and intimated violence with it. 

Cardoza assured fans that he “really [is] okay” following the attack, and recounted the story online simply to urge “anyone who lives in the area to be careful,” since the attacker was not apprehended immediately. While NYC police have confirmed that the investigation into the incident is still ongoing, Cardoza reiterated the need for “people to be well and alert.” The case for Stuhlbarg is disconnected from Cardoza, though both incidents took place on the same day. 

In that incident, the Call Me By Your Name star was hit on the head by a thrown rock while walking in Central Park. According to reports, the actor chased the alleged attacker, Xavier Israel, for several blocks, before police apprehended and arrested him. Stuhlbarg suffered an abrasion on the back of his neck but declined medical assistance. The alleged perpetrator was not the same man who attacked Cardoza. 

Cardoza promptly returned to The Notebook production in the days following the incident. In a separate statement, representatives for Patriots said Stuhlbarg — who returned to the play following the incident — “feels fine and is looking forward to performing.” Meanwhile, in his account on social media, Steele revealed he was attacked by a still-unknown man while walking his dog, with the attacker punching him in the head multiple times. “I’m pretty shaken up, but I am okay,” the actor wrote, reminding fans to “stay safe.” 

Are police doing anything about the attacks?

While the police response to Steele’s incident remains unknown and the identity of the assailant is still a mystery, authorities were involved in responding to Cardoza and Stuhlbarg’s attacks. The latter actor’s attacker was arrested, while police are still investigating Cardoza’s incident. 

While the NYPD reported in January that crime rates across had decreased by 2.9 per cent, high-profile incidents like those of Steele, Cardoza and Stuhlbarg have seen growing calls for increased security across the city. Residents are particularly concerned about the subway, a site that — despite an overall crime reduction — has seen a notable uptick in incidents since January, 2024. 

In response to earlier calls, New York Governor Kathy Hochul revealed in March that 1,000 law enforcement officials would be deployed to improve subway safety, including 750 National Guard members, and 250 state police. 

