As African media grows in popularity in the Western world, we’re constantly being introduced to some phenomenal talents. One of these, in the past few years, was Connie Chiume, who had begun making a name for herself outside of her home country of South Africa. However, on Aug. 6, at the age of 72, the vibrant actress died.

Chiume had a minor role in Black Panther, before returning in a larger capacity in the acclaimed sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as Zawavari. She also starred as herself in Beyonce’s epic musical, Black Is King, and the 2000 drama, I Dreamed of Africa. Needless to say, Connie Chiume was an exceptional star who embodied the pride of her continent Africa. Earlier in March, she was honored with the Living Legend Award at South Africa’s Cultural and Creative Industry Awards.

How did Connie Chiume die?

Connie Chiume, the legend whose smile could light up any room, passed away from an undisclosed illness. Her family took to Instagram to share the news of her death, which occurred “after a period of illness.” Also in the post, they thanked the medical staff who treated her, as well as the fans who have sent in “messages of support and condolences during this difficult time.”

Remembering Connie Chiume

Our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of multi-award winning and legendary actress Connie Chiume. Her outstanding work will always be remembered. 💔🕊️#RIPConnieChiume pic.twitter.com/6GlE4QLkpV — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) August 6, 2024

The news of Connie Chiume’s death led to an outpouring of messages from notable entities and individuals. Fellow Black Panther actors, Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke are some of the stars that have shared their condolences, with Nyong’o referring to Chiume as a “library!” Furthermore, the South African government has also recognized and paid tribute to Chiume.

On X, the official handle for the government declared that the actress’ “outstanding work will always be remembered.” Evidently, with a long, illustrious career that speaks for itself, and with numerous awards and nominations under her belt, Connie Chiume has left a legacy of talent behind.

