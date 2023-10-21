Black Panther first premiered in 2018 and immediately became a sensation. The film, starring the late Chadwick Boseman as the titular hero and king of the self-isolated country Wakanda, is still considered one of the MCU’s best five years later.

Its reputation inspires existing fans to rewatch, and new fans to experience viewing them for the first time. With only two official Black Panther blockbusters to date, this task seems deceptively simple but, as with most things MCU, experiencing the entire Black Panther story so far is slightly more complicated.

Marvel Studios is notorious for using standalone stories to set up future movies and that’s exactly what it did with Black Panther. Before his own solo adventure, audiences were first introduced to T’Challa in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War and the hero has appeared in other chapters in the MCU as well.

While there’s no wrong way to watch, here’s our recommended watch order if you want to watch every film Black Panther features in:

Captain America: Civil War (2016)

The first film Black Panther appears in was arguably the largest Marvel crossover in the MCU at the time. T’Challa and his father, King T’Chaka, travel to sign the Sokovia Accords; when disaster strikes, T’Challa, as Black Panther, sides with Captain America in a showdown between friends. Civil War sets up much of the next few MCU titles, and also serves as Tom Holland’s debut as Peter Parker/Spider-Man.

Black Panther (2018)

In 2018, Black Panther got a solo flick, and it’s still one of our favorites. Not only is it responsible for some of our favorite lines in the entire MCU, it was a great introduction to Wakanda and T’Challa’s family. If you only have time for one film on this list, make it this one.

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

All that setup paid off later the same year when Avengers: Infinity War hit theaters. The film was the most ambitious superhero crossover at the time (and in my opinion, the most successful still) and allowed audiences to see our favorite heroes uniting to take on their biggest threat yet.

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

One short year later, Avengers: Endgame picks up right where Infinity War left off. Black Panther doesn’t feature too prominently, but it’s still a part of his overall MCU canon. Both this and Infinity War are the culmination of years of storytelling, and should be on any Marvel fans’ watch-list.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the sequel to the 2018 original, and is set after the events of Endgame. After Chadwick Boseman’s death in 2020, Marvel Studios chose not to recast the role of T’Challa. Instead, his sister Shuri takes up the Black Panther mantle as outside forces pressure the nation to share its Vibranium.